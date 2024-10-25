Nicole Scherzinger has paid a heartbreaking tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne following his tragic death.
The star, 46, formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010. Simon Cowell then mentored the band on the show.
On Thursday, Nicole shared a photo with Liam. It comes as one of her theatre co-stars claimed she was texting Liam on the day he died.
Liam died on October 16 at the age of 31. He tragically fell from his third-floor balcony in Argentina.
Nicole Scherzinger texts to Liam Payne
Singer Nicole is currently working on a Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Andrew told Billboard: “One thing about Nicole is that once she’s committed to something, she is the most incredible company member and leader of any performer I know.
I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.
“And do you know what? I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that, of course, she mentored Liam from One Direction.”
He added: “On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day, and [that evening] the reviewers came in [to see Sunset Boulevard], and she’d just heard that he died. And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary.”
Meanwhile, former X Factor judge Nicole shared photos of herself smiling with Liam and singer Kelly Rowland to her Instagram on Thursday.
She wrote: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.
“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently.
“We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.”
She added: “It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.
“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”
