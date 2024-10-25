Nicole Scherzinger has paid a heartbreaking tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne following his tragic death.

The star, 46, formed One Direction on The X Factor in 2010. Simon Cowell then mentored the band on the show.

On Thursday, Nicole shared a photo with Liam. It comes as one of her theatre co-stars claimed she was texting Liam on the day he died.

Liam died on October 16 at the age of 31. He tragically fell from his third-floor balcony in Argentina.

Nicole Scherzinger texts to Liam Payne

Singer Nicole is currently working on a Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Andrew told Billboard: “One thing about Nicole is that once she’s committed to something, she is the most incredible company member and leader of any performer I know.

I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.

“And do you know what? I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that, of course, she mentored Liam from One Direction.”

He added: “On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day, and [that evening] the reviewers came in [to see Sunset Boulevard], and she’d just heard that he died. And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary.”

Liam died last Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, former X Factor judge Nicole shared photos of herself smiling with Liam and singer Kelly Rowland to her Instagram on Thursday.

She wrote: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.

“It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently.

“We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.”

She added: “It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character.

“You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

