Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of Liam Payne, has revealed the pair had planned to get married next year as she paid a heartbreaking tribute following his death.

She also shared the note he had recently written which he told her “not to look at”.

One Direction singer Liam tragically died last Wednesday (October 16) aged 31 after he fell from his third-floor balcony in Argentina.

Kate had been with Liam just days before his death, before she flew to Florida. Now, she has shared a new statement as she said her “heart is shattered”.

Liam Payne girlfriend Kate Cassidy pays tribute

Alongside pictures of herself and Liam, Kate wrote: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.

“I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me.

“You are so incredibly loved.”

Kate went on to call Liam her “best friend” and “the love of my life”.

Kate Cassidy has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Liam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam death

She continued: “Everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into.

“None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here.

“I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

Kate said a few weeks ago, she and Liam sat outside on a “beautiful evening manifesting our lives together”.

Kate revealed the note Liam wrote which he told her “not to look at” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kate also revealed the note Liam wrote which he told her “not to look at”.

She said: “I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444.’

“Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn. 444.”

