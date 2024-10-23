Liam Payne weathered “dark storms” before his death, a new tribute from the woman widely regarded as his ‘fairy godmother’ by 1D fans has claimed.

Liam died last week after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Argentina.

Now, Dame Denise Lewis, who is married to Steve Finan O’Connor – Liam’s manager for several years – has shared her heartache following the singer’s death.

Tributes for Liam Payne have poured in following his death (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam Payne death: Denise Lewis’ tribute

Denise shared several unseen pictures of Liam to her Instagram grid as she paid tribute.

The images saw Liam enjoying golf days with her family and attending birthday parties. He was also pictured with Denise’s daughter Lauren as they posed with Rita Ora.

She wrote: “Okay. Here goes….

“I know it’s real and you’re not coming back. So here’s to you – the real you. Kind, funny, annoyingly daft but more talented than you believed, more loved than you could grasp.”

She then alluded to troubles Liam endured as she said: “The dark storms have passed and all that is ahead of you is sunshine. You deserve that.”

Denise ended her tribute with a thank you to the late singer.

“Thank you for being so sweet with my kids, the big kid in you always knew what to say to make them laugh. Rest well bab… Wolvo & the world weep.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)

‘He’s gone ahead to the best after party there is’

Denise’s fans were quick to offer the athlete their support.

“He’s just gone on ahead to the best after party that there is, residing in VIP,” said one.

Denise replied: “Ain’t that the truth.”

Denise Lewis was married to Steve Finan O’Connor, who was Liam’s manager for years post-One Direction (Credit: Splash News)

‘She mothered him’

Denise acted as a mentor to Liam. And, together with Steve, is thought to have supported Liam through some of his most difficult times over the years.

It’s claimed he would often stay at their home as they battled to keep him sober. And the couple were there for him during his split from Cheryl Tweedy.

A source also spoke of Denise and Liam’s bond with the Daily Mail: “Liam adored Denise. She mothered him and really tried to support him.”

Read more: Piers Morgan under fire for ‘victim shaming’ after Liam Payne debate on his show

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.