Piers Morgan under fire for ‘victim blaming’ amid comments about Liam Payne’s death

The death of Liam Payne was up for discussion on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored last night (October 22). However, the segment quickly came under fire from viewers.

In the latest instalment of his YouTube programme, Piers was joined by Howie Mandel, Liam’s friend and former X Factor co-star Katie Waissel, radio star James Barr and broadcaster Esther Krakue.

Piers started by detailing the late singer’s preliminary toxicology report that said that Liam had substances “including cocaine, crack and benzodiazepine,” in his system at the time of his death.

Death of Liam Payne discussed by Piers Morgan

Former America’s Got Talent judge Howie argued that, while on shows such as Got Talent and X Factor “if we feel that somebody is going south a little bit, there is somebody to watch over them and talk to them”. He added: “This is not a talent thing. In fact, Liam, if he came to a talent thing, his outcome was great. The people who are rejected have the harder time.”

Piers then commented: “Howie, let me bring in Katie. What I will say there about Liam, who I didn’t know very well. I know some members of the band One Direction much better. Niall is a good friend of mine and so on. Clearly Niall and Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, they’ve all built incredibly successful solo careers. I’ve covered many boy bands over the years, some of them end up doing better than others when they go solo.

“At what point does Simon Cowell or the team on X Factor 15 years ago, have an ongoing duty of care to someone like Liam, who is now 31, leading his own life, no longer working for them for a very long time?”

Howie interrupted shouting: “Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

‘What did you expect when you went on the show?’

After Katie claimed that there was “no duty of care” during her time on The X Factor, Piers interrupted and said: “You came 10th on X Factor. Then you did some other reality show after that. So clearly it couldn’t have been that awful or you wouldn’t have done another reality show. Why put yourself back in it?

“As a contestant, what do you expect going on these shows?” he probed. “Very few people end up getting to the final stages or doing great at them. It’s a platform and some go on to stardom.”

“I was on the show in 2010. The welfare person was not qualified…,” Katie started.

“They’re not here to answer for themselves so I can’t let you do that,” Piers interrupted. “Answer my question, what did you expect when you went on the show? I don’t understand.”

Katie said: “I don’t need to go into this. I am here to speak about our dear friend Liam. And I told your producer I would be more than happy to speak about the bigger industry issues, not to be berated…,” Katie said, before being interrupted again by Piers.

Piers poses question about death of Liam Payne

“Here’s my question about Liam. If you look at all the information that’s come out. His solo career was struggling, he was let go by his record company, other members of his personal team let him go as well. Clearly that was having a negative impact on him.

I don’t really see a link. Other than Liam was finding it harder to deal with a lack of success in his career than his bandmates who were much more successful.

“But they’re under no compulsion to keep giving contacts to people in the same way my employers here aren’t under that compulsion.

“He was in Argentina to see Niall. He was with his girlfriend who he seemed very happy with. And then something has happened that has led to this appalling incident. And that something involved drugs, women and a smashed-up hotel room and he’s fallen,” Piers then said.

He then added: “At what point does the duty of care on a show he appeared on 15 years ago extend to what has happened here in Argentina? As I don’t really see a link. Other than Liam was finding it much harder to deal with a lack of success in his career than his bandmates who were much more successful.”

‘Do better’

The debate has since been met with backlash on social media.

“Do better… You should know better than to blame the victim,” said one viewer.

A second then added: “It’s no surprise that Howie and @piersmorgan want to defend the people that pay them. But a boy is dead and this entire debate centred around victim blaming.”

“Dissecting his death with little to no remorse for his family or friends who are still mourning him – disgusting!” a third blasted. “For those of you all saying it’s his fault for using drugs, it’s not just the drugs that killed him. It was the industry!”

“Piers Morgan how do you live with yourself?” said another. “Disgusting!!! I’m shocked at how disrespectful you are actually being by even discussing this topic!” said another.

“The fact Piers and Howie were even considered ‘talent’ judges at one point in time without having an ounce of it themselves is bizarre, Leave Liam rest in peace, don’t throw stones while living in a glass house,” said another.

‘Nobody else is responsible for your choices in life’

However, others backed Piers and agreed with his view when it comes to duty of care.

“It’s absurd to think the talent show has to have a lifetime duty of care. What about Liam’s family, Cheryl, his fiancée that most likely knew about his relapse, etc. Absurd!” one tweeted.

“Even with the support of friends and family, only you can fight your own demons. Nobody else is responsible for your choices in life, and the world doesn’t owe you anything,” said another sadly.

