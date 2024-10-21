Former One Direction star Liam Payne reportedly had a mixture of drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The Strip That Down hitmaker died last Wednesday (October 16) after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Liam was 31 years old when he died.

Now, results from an initial toxicology report have reportedly revealed the singer had a cocktail of drugs in his system including “pink cocaine”.

Liam Payne reportedly had a mixture of drugs in his system when he died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne toxicology report

According to ABC News, Liam had “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, an anonymous official said that these initial results don’t offer an accurate reading of just how much was circulating in his blood when he died.

The final toxicology results aren’t expected to be made public for weeks.

Singer Liam remained in Argentina without his girlfriend Kate (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne ‘forced’ to remain in Argentina before death

Elsewhere, recent reports claimed that Liam reportedly had to remain in Argentina due to visa issues before his tragic death.

While in Argentina, Liam attended his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s gig. However, reports have since suggested that the reason Liam remained in the country was due to his US visa being rejected.

With hopes that he would renew his “extraordinary visa,” he had planned to travel to Florida with girlfriend Kate.

However, sources claim that he was denied access to the US. Liam had been open about his addictions and rehab stints in the past. As a result, he remained in Argentina while Kate left the country.

Liam expected to receive his US visa two days after his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Reportedly, Liam’s visa was set to be approved two days after he died on Friday, October 20.

“One of the questions on the form asks, ‘Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs?’ Liam’s problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented. It is widely known that he had been to rehab in the US, so he had to tick the box, and because of this he had to have medical tests. He had to be checked out by a doctor and a psychiatrist,” an inside source told MailOnline.

“All this took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned.”

Read more: Zayn Malik postpones US tour after Liam Payne’s tragic death

Leave your condolences to Liam’s loved ones on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.