One Direction singer Liam Payne fell to his death from a third floor balcony at his hotel in Argentina last week, but it might be some time before his body is returned home to the UK.

Liam died on Wednesday (October 16), with his devastated father Geoff flying out to Buenos Aires to identify his remains. It’s thought the late singer’s family are being supported by the British Embassy in Argentina.

However, it might be some time before they are able to say their final goodbyes to the singer.

Liam Payne died in Argentina last week but his body might not return to the UK for up to two weeks (Credit: Splash News)

Liam Payne: Death certificate

Deaths are registered in the country where a person died, so a death certificate for Liam must be obtained from local authorities in Argentina.

It is not necessary to register a death in the UK when someone passes away abroad. However, UK authorities may need to be informed to cancel a driving licence, for example.

In order to repatriate a UK resident – in this case, bringing Liam’s body back to the UK – a passport must not be cancelled until they have been returned.

Repatriation of his remains

According to The Guardian, the One Direction singer’s father was still in Buenos Aires meeting with the prosecutors and other local officials on Monday (October 21). It’s thought he is also organising the repatriation of his son’s remains.

Liam’s body is expected to stay overseas as officials await full toxicology results. This could take up to 15 days. Initial toxicology tests reportedly showed Liam had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he died.

Geoff is determined to accompany his son home.

As a result, Argentinian authorities expect to release the body next week, after the full autopsy is completed. This would then clear the way for Geoff Payne to fly Liam’s body home and hold a funeral in England.

“Liam’s loved ones just want him home, back where he belongs among his family. As they await the pathologist to finish their tests, behind the scenes, they have been tackling the logistics about how best to get his body back to the UK,” a source told the Mirror.

“There are no direct commercial flights between Buenos Aires and London. But naturally, they want the flight to have the least stops and interruptions possible. But Geoff is determined to accompany his son home.”

Fans continue to hold vigils for the star around the world (Credit: Cover Images)

How much does repatriation cost?

Repatriation costs can vary on where the deceased is being returned from, arrangements regarding a coffin and whether that coffin requires sealing in specific ways.

A survey of repatriation costs online suggests they may range between £2,000 and £4,000. However, this is usually covered by a travel insurance policy.

An international funeral director is also required, though, and must be appointed. They liaise with local funeral directors – and repatriation is only possible once procedures such as obtaining a death certificate, any post-mortems and possible police investigations have been completed.

The body is usually loaded into the cargo hold of a plane. The process can take around seven-10 days to arrange.

Will there be another post-mortem?

In England and Wales, a coroner may carry out another post-mortem. However, bodies usually need to be embalmed before they are returned to the UK. This process may mean a further post-mortem in the UK is not possible.

Nevertheless, Liam’s family may still face an inquest into his death in the UK.

Funeral plans

It’s been reported that the funeral of the One Direction star will be held in the singer’s hometown of Wolverhampton early next month.

As fans gather at memorials around the country, it remains uncertain if there will be any official memorial where they can honour Liam.

The funeral is expected be a private event, attended by the singer’s immediate family and close friends.

