The death of Liam Payne has left countless fans, friends and loved ones devastated.

The One Direction singer died after falling from his third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A post-mortem examination report states that Liam sadly died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”.

Heartbreakingly, as times goes on since his death on Wednesday (October 16), more tragic details emerge.

Liam Payne ‘interaction’ with hotel guest

According to reports, Liam made a shock admission to fellow hotel guests just minutes before he fell to his death at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The MailOnline claims that a young woman staying in the same hotel recounts that Liam allegedly told her: “I used to be in a boy band – that’s why I’m so [bleep] up.”

Rebecca [not her real name], an IT consultant from Washington DC, reflected on seeing Liam shortly before his death and described that he showed “disturbing and weird behaviour” as he smashed his laptop up – the laptop that she had previously snapped him browsing on whilst laying on a sofa in the lobby.

She also went on to describe that he grabbed a young woman and pretended to “choke her” in the hotel lift and was accompanied by an “entourage” of two women and a British man.

Rebecca’s encounter with Liam is said to have gone on for 30 minutes and took place in the hotel lobby, where she also snapped photos of the star.

Liam Payne final moments before death

The report claims that this occurred at about 4.26pm local time and by 5.11pm Liam had been certified as dead.

Rebecca told MailOnline that one of her friends was due to get Liam’s suite at 4:30pm, but the singer still hadn’t checked out, reportedly leaving staff “on edge”.

She also claimed that he seemed “desperate” for someone to recognise him.

Rebecca explained: “I was with my friends and we did know who he was, but none of us were that bothered. When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: ‘Yes, I’m Liam!’ really drawing it out, and then said ‘All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle.'”

Liam Payne ‘smashed up laptop’ in hotel lobby

The young woman claimed that Liam later returned to the hotel lobby where he looked through emails on his laptop. She said Liam had accessibility settings on the device enabled, so the machine would read out whatever he hovered his cursor over.

This was a move Rebecca believed was for “attention”.

Just moments later Liam is said to have received an email that appeared to leave him distressed to which he exclaimed “[bleep] this [bleep] mate,” and began bashing his laptop on the lobby floor.

“After he’d gone, the British guy from his entourage, who I think was called Roger, came over and apologised on his behalf. Saying ‘I’m sorry, he just gets so high sometimes,'” she claimed.

Second hotel guest speaks out

Elsewhere, another guest at the hotel spoke to ITV News about seeing Liam moments before his death.

Bret Watson, from Chicago, was staying at the hotel at the same time as the singer. He said he had “multiple encounters” with the singer.

He told ITV: “Multiple times [Liam] had come down to the lobby, was causing a disturbance, kept being escorted back up to his room.

“There was an incident where he was very frustrated and was smashing his laptop in the lobby. And then the final time he came back down, he actually passed out in the lobby of the hotel, started, looked like [he was] convulsing a little bit and had to be physically taken back up to his room. And that was about five minutes before the eventual incident that happened.”

He also said: “I was in my hotel room, two floors below and directly below and saw the body fall through, looking out the window, saw the body fall and obviously heard the aftermath and could see his body on the ground afterwards.”

The guest said the tragic moment “didn’t seem real”.

Hunt for two mystery women who were with Liam

Now, the hunt for the two mystery women who were with Liam before his death continues.

The two women are said to have left the hotel yesterday, according to Argentine outlet Infobae.

Reports explain that although there is no indication that the women could be involved in his death, police hope they can get a better idea of Liam’s final moments before he died.

Maya Henry interview

Liam’s ex-partner, Maya Henry, opened up about her on again off again relationship with the star in an interview that went live on Monday – days before Liam’s death. In the candid interview, Maya explained how Liam would often refer to his own death.

She told YouTube podcast The Internet Is Dead: “He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, ‘I am not well’.

“He would always play with death, saying, ‘I am going to die, I am not doing well’. There was one time that I tried to get him help and he was not taking it. He would text my mum and say ‘I’m not doing well. Have Maya contact me’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

Liam popped the question to Maya back in 2019, just three months after they began dating. They later split in June 2021 before reuniting and becoming engaged again.

They eventually called off their relationship in 2022.

The Daily Mail claims that Maya Henry had served Liam with a cease and desist just last week. The paper allegedly accuse him of repeatedly contacting herself, friends and family.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” the model’s lawyers told MailOnline.

“She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

