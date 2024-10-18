The death of former X Factor star Liam Payne was announced on Wednesday, leaving fellow stars, fans and One Direction lovers in shock.

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame on the ITV show, is said to have fallen to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

Now, tributes from fellow X Factor stars, his One Direction bandmates and TV favourites are flooding in…

Liam Payne has died aged 31 (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes for X Factor star Liam Payne

Presenter Dermot O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor at the time Liam starred on the show (between 2008 and 2010), lead the tributes on social media and on This Morning.

The TV host shared to Instagram: “I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.”

Dermot also discussed the heartbreaking loss on This Morning and addressed just how tragic it is to lose the star at such a young age and added that his thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl and Liam’s son Bear.

Former X Factor star Dermot lead the tributes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot on This Morning

“I’m obviously very sad and my heart goes out to the family,” Dermot stated.

He added: “He was wise and a young soul at exactly the same time.”

Dermot went on to say: “It was a huge amount of pressure to be put on such young shoulders,” before acknowledging that Liam was famous for more than half of his life.

Olly Murs tribute

Fellow X Factor singer Olly Murs also shared a lengthy tribute on social media, dedicated to Liam. He wrote: “We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad. Am thinking of them! RIP Liam.” [sic]

TV favourite Rylan Clark shared his heartache on social media, writing: “Extremely sad news. Very tragic and so young. RIP Liam x.”

Fellow X Factor alumni Jedward shared a message with Liam’s son Bear and his ex Cheryl. The duo said: “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family RIP @LiamPayne.”

Marvin Humes, who shot to fame in boy band JLS before One Direction were put together on the show, shared a snap with Liam and gushed: “We instantly clicked and looked at him as a little brother.

“Liam you wanted to be a global superstar and you did it bro… just can’t believe that things have ended this way… it’s shocking.”

Harry Styles’ mum shares tribute

Bandmate Harry Styles’ mum, Anne Twist, also shared her devastation online, writing to X: “Just a boy…” alongside another broken heart emoji.

Sian Welby also spoke to This Morning and highlighted the outpouring of messages she had received paying tribute to Liam whilst hosting Capital Breakfast this morning.

Sian Welby also spoke out about the loss of Liam (Credit: ITV)

The star also explained just how much Liam and One Direction’s music impacted their fans and what a dramatic loss this is to both his fanbase and the music industry.

The official X Factor page also shared a tribute dedicated to Liam, stating: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Boyzone star Mikey Graham calls for physiological support of young famous people

Boyzone star Mikey Graham has also spoken out, highlighting the need for physiological support of those who shoot to fame at such a young age.

Liam stepped into the limelight aged just 14.

Mikey said: “Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent.

“Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, who previously interviewed Liam on his podcast, penned online: “I cannot believe what I’m reading about Liam Payne. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

The GMB stars paid tribute to Liam (Credit: ITV)

Daytime TV stars speak out

Kate Garraway also shared her heartfelt sentiments about Liam, stating: “He was down to earth, humble and incredibly likeable, as are all of the members of One Direction. I’m also thinking about his family and Cheryl Cole having to tell their son what happened, especially after losing Sarah Harding.”

The MoneySavingExpert star Martin Lewis said of the death of Liam: “Shocking and tragic. I don’t know him but this felt like a gut punch reading this about such a young man.”

Lorraine Kelly also said of such a loss: “Absolutely awful news. I was genuinely shocked when I saw this. It was absolutely tragic. I must admit I can’t stop thinking about that wee boy as his mum Cheryl will have to break that news to him.”

Kirstie Allsopp said of his passing: “Liam Payne was a really generous lad, bizarrely he introduced my other half to Truffle Mustard, now a firm favourite, and has always been held in high regard in our family. His death is a terrible loss for his family and friends and his many, many, fans. Bless you Liam.”

The Xtra Factor star Konnie Huq reacts

Former The Xtra Factor presenter Konnie Huq has also spoken out, reflecting on a previous interview she did with Liam.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I actually found out last night (about his death), but ‘just a boy’ is so right, because really all he’s known in his adult, and pre-adult life as well to some extent, is being in the limelight, and, you know, thrust into this position of global fame, not just sort of being known in your own country, but everywhere, essentially.

“But I do remember we had Justin Bieber on the show, and Liam sort of had the same hairstyle, bore a striking resemblance, and so we got him to come on the show. He was really embarrassed to meet Justin.

“And then afterwards, I was like ‘you will be as big as him one day’ and he was actually kind of self-deprecating, it was quite mature of Liam, of the boys, and, you know, he absolutely did get to that level, but it’s a lot for young people to take on.”

She added: “We’ve always had stories of sort of massive stars dying young, but I feel that the pressure in general is more in modern living.”

Celebrities mourn Liam Payne

Another TV host, Maya Jama, shared a snap alongside Liam to her stories and penned: “No words. RIP Liam.”

Rita Ora, who collaborated with Liam on the song For You for the movie Fifty Shades of Freed wrote to social media: “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget.

“I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Oasis star Liam Gallagher shared a heartfelt tweet to X, writing: “Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy, LG.”

Liam Payne and Rita Ora previously collaborated together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant Middleton on Liam Payne

SAS star Ant Middleton, who starred alongside Liam to film the documentary Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking in 2019, paid an emotional tribute to the singer.

He gushed: “We bonded, he was my bro. He was like a younger brother to me, he confided in me.”

Elsewhere, the Backstreet Boys shared their love with Directioners around the world, stating that their hearts go out to “Directioners around the world”.

“Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat,” they added.

It’s clear the loss of Liam has been felt globally as US icon Paris Hilton shared her condolences on social media, writing: “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP my friend.”

Radio favourite Roman Kemp wrote online: “It was an honour, mate. Sending all my love and light to your family x.”

Tributes pour in over death of Liam Payne: ‘It was an honour’

An emotional Scott Mills said of the loss: “This is a really hard one to take in. Never in a million years would I think we would have to see goodbye to you so soon Liam.

“We had so much fun back then, and I feel so incredibly sad. Sending my love and strength to his family, his friends, and especially his son.”

Laura Whitmore shared a snap with Liam at the BRITs and penned a lengthy tribute, gushing: “The One Direction lads first came into MTV when they stole the hearts of the nation on X Factor. All talented in their own right, all optimistic and excited about what was ahead.”

Music stars share messages for Liam Payne

A string of huge names in the music industry continue to share their love for Liam.

The Wanted star Max George reflected on his friendship with Liam stating: “Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him.

“Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom (Parker) fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer.

“He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that.”

Liam’s bandmates paid tributes (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Paloma Faith also attested to Liam’s thoughtful nature, stating: “I was lucky to have met you and what mostly struck me was how kind and down to earth you were.

“I’m sending all my love to your family, friends and child in the knowledge that this was too soon and you had only really just started life….What a tragedy RIP.”

“Such awful news about Liam. It’s just so sad. My heart and thoughts are with all his family and friends,” penned Tom Fletcher.

Former X Factor judge and wife of Robbie Williams Ayda Field wrote: “I am in complete shock and disbelief today to learn that Liam Payne has passed away. Heartbroken.”

Robbie also shared a sweet tribute to Liam, posting an illustration of an email thread they shared supporting each other.

He penned alongside it: “How to make sense of the Liam Payne tragedy?

“Obviously, my first feelings towards his passing were like everyone else. Shock, sadness and confusion. And to be honest as I write these words that’s where I still am.”

He went on to discuss his own battles with addictions and shared his empathy with Liam’s struggle.

Robbie concluded: “Even famous strangers need your compassion. What a handsome, talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created – the world.”

Robbie Williams tribute to Liam Payne

“I first met Liam when he was just 17 years old and Rob mentored One Direction on X Factor. Liam was kind, enthusiastic, and very talented. With a big and bright future ahead of him. I can’t quite believe that young boy is gone. Far too soon. Far too young.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his One Direction brothers. RIP, Liam.”

Singer Mabel said of the star: “For so many years I always knew I could call you for support and big brotherly advice but now you’re gone.

“My thoughts are with Liam’s family and friends during this time. You’ll be so missed.”

Greg James shares lengthy tribute for Liam Payne

Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James paid a lengthy tribute to Liam on his radio show, stating: “Well that is some unbearably sad news to wake up to and we’ll all be dealing with it, you’ll be dealing with it, and we’ll be led by you as we always are on live radio shows. When the day throws something unexpected at us you’ve got to stick together, so that’s what we’ll do all morning.

“I don’t remember Radio 1 without One Direction and I’ve been here ages. 2010 was the moment when really social media was just kicking off and they were basically the first big social media band.

Liam was just 14 when he first starred on The X Factor (Credit: Deborah / SplashNews.com)

“You’ll have made so many friends through this band and that will feel strange today. It might also be the first time someone you’ve idolised has died and that’s a really strange thing to get your head around. So go easy on yourself today because it’s a shock, it’s destabilising.”

Radio star and BGT presenter Amanda Holden also said: “Such an awful tragedy. Sending love to his family and all those who loved him.”

An official statement from One Direction was released on Thursday night (October 17) as well as statements from Niall, Louis, Zayn and Harry.

Family close to One Direction speak out

People close to the band have also spoken out including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Niall’s brother Greg and Zayn Malik’s younger sister.

Zayn’s sister Waliyha wrote: “Literally heartbroken. RIP, I have no words.”

Niall’s brother Greg penned: “To say I’m heartbroken is an understatement a weird feeling this morning and all night you were a top young boy to a man a son a brother you are only one of 4 lads I was happy enough to take my place in Niall’s life as a brother you will be forever missed Liam.

“Words can’t describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys.

“My heart goes out to your family, parents and sisters and your son Bear and your 1D brothers. 10th October we met and we started out that evening as 5 families into one big one 1D family. Thank you for all the laughs bro watch down on the all your family and mind them lots of love kiddo x x x 1D 4 LIFE x x x.” [sic]

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

X Factor star Sharon Osbourne stated that the industry ‘let Liam down’. One said: “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them?” Osbourne wrote.

“You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

Fellow X Factor star Louis Walsh told the Irish Mirror: “No, (I’m) saying nothing. It’s awful.”

One Direction’s official statements so far

All of the boys have now spoken out, including Niall who released his personal statement today, October 18.

Their tear-jerking statements are as follows.

Harry wrote to social media: “His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.”

Zayn Malik shares statement about death of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik emotionally penned alongside a throwback snap napping with the star: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

The band rose to fame in 2010 (Credit: Hazpics / SplashNews.com)

Louis Tomlinson’s tribute

Louis shared a string of snaps to social media and wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

He went on to say: “A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got [a] chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.”

The band split in 2016 (Credit: Deborah / SplashNews.com)

Niall Horan pays tribute

Niall also shared an emotional statement on social media. He wrote: “I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

One Direction’s joint statement

The band’s joint statement reads: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

