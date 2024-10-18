Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence on the tragic death of Liam Payne in a heartbreaking statement.

On Wednesday (October 16), One Direction singer Liam died after falling from his third-floor balcony in Argentina. He was just 31.

According to preliminary autopsy findings, he died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding”.

Tributes have poured in worldwide for the singer. Now, Sharon, 72, has remembered Liam and hit out at the music industry for being “one of the toughest in the world”.

Sharon Osbourne has paid tribute to Liam (Credit: Cover Images)

Sharon Osbourne pays tribute to Liam Payne

Alongside a photo of Liam on Instagram, Sharon wrote: “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down.

“Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world.”

She added: “Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

Singer Liam found fame when he was just 14. He auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 and then again in 2010. Sharon previously appeared as a judge on the show and has had many years in the music and TV industry.

Liam first appeared on The X Factor in 2008, when Louis Walsh was a judge on the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Liam found worldwide stardom in 2010 when his band One Direction was formed on the ITV talent show. The band consisted of Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

The band later split in 2016, and the stars went on their own solo music journeys.

Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down.

Elsewhere, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh also paid tribute to Liam with a heartbreaking two-word reaction.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Louis said: “No, [I’m] saying nothing. It’s awful.”

Louis, 72, was on the judging panel in 2008 when Liam first auditioned.

Louis Walsh had a heartbreaking two-word response to Liam’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One Direction statement

Late on Thursday night (October 17), Liam’s bandmates paid tribute to him in a joint statement. They said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam‘s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

They added: “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Liam’s One Direction bandmates remembered the singer in a joint statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne 911 call

On Thursday, a hotel manager’s 911 call emerged in the wake of Liam’s death. Liam had been staying at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires at the time of his death.

The head of reception at the hotel reportedly called authorities twice over concerns for the singer.

In the call, obtained by the MailOnline, the staff member reportedly said: “He is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please.

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony.”

Around 5pm Argentina time on Wednesday, police found Liam’s body and said in a statement that “he had injuries that were incompatible with life”.

