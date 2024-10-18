It has been claimed that former One Direction star Liam Payne was dropped from his record label just days before his death.

News broke on Wednesday night (October 16) that the Night Changes hitmaker had died aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Following the sad tragedy, many tributes have poured in for Liam.

Liam, who rose to fame as one-fifth of One Direction, achieved superstardom after the band finished in third place on The X Factor in 2010.

According to The Official Charts, One Direction scored themselves four number one singles and albums in the UK.

When the group embarked on solo careers after calling it a day in 2016, Liam inked a major label deal at 22 years old with Universal Music.

His debut single, Strip That Down, proved a good start, peaking at number three. However, his future material failed to capture the same success as One Direction.

His album, LP1, peaked at number 17 and only spent six weeks in the chart, per The Official Charts.

An inside source at the MailOnline has since confirmed that Liam was dropped by Universal days before he died.

“Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it],” they said. “Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.”

The publication claims that Liam’s PR resigned earlier this month.

The source added: “It is like all of Liam’s music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him. It must have absolutely devastated him.”

Liam was supposed to release a second album with the label, but it was put on hold before getting dropped.

Universal Music ‘devastated’ over Liam’s death

Despite the reports, Universal Music still paid tribute to Liam following his death.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.”

