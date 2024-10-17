The death of former X Factor star Liam Payne was announced yesterday, leaving fellow stars, fans and One Direction lovers in shock.

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame on the ITV reality show, is said to have fallen to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

Now, tributes from fellow stars are flooding in.

Liam Payne has died age 31 (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes for X Factor star Liam Payne

Presenter Dermot O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor at the time Liam starred on the show (between 2008 and 2010), lead the tributes on social media and on This Morning.

The TV host shared to Instagram: “I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

“He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.”

Dermot also discussed the heartbreaking loss on This Morning and addressed just how tragic it is to lose the star at such a young age and added that his thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl and Liam’s son Bear.

Former X Factor star Dermot lead the tributes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot on This Morning

“I’m obviously very sad and my heart goes out to the family,” Dermot stated.

He added: “He was wise and a young soul at exactly the same time.”

Dermot went on to say: “It was a huge amount of pressure to be put on such young shoulders,” before acknowledging that Liam was famous for more than half of his life.

Fellow X Factor singer Olly Murs also shared a lengthy tribute on social media, dedicated to Liam. He wrote: “We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam.” [sic]

TV favourite Rylan Clark shared his heartache on social media, writing: “Extremely sad news. V tragic and so young. RIP Liam x.”

Fellow X Factor alumni Jedward shared a message with Liam’s son Bear and his ex Cheryl. The duo said: “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family RIP @LiamPayne.”

Marvin Humes, who shot to fame in boy band JLS before One Direction were put together on the show, shared a snap with Liam and gushed: “We instantly clicked and looked at him as a little brother.

“Liam you wanted to be a global superstar and you did it bro… just can’t believe that things have ended this way… it’s shocking.”

Harry Styles’ mum shares tribute

Bandmate Harry Styles’ mum, Anne Twist, also shared her devastation online, writing to X: “Just a boy…” alongside another broken heart emoji.

Sian Welby also spoke to This Morning and highlighted the outpouring of messages she had received paying tribute to Liam whilst hosting Capital Breakfast this morning.

Sian Welby also spoke out about the loss of Liam (Credit: ITV)

The star also explained just how much Liam and One Direction’s music impacted their fans and what a dramatic loss this is to both his fanbase and the music industry.

The official X Factor page also shared a tribute dedicated to Liam, stating: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him.”

Boyzone star Mikey Graham calls for physiological support of young famous people

Boyzone star Mikey Graham has also spoken out, highlighting the need for physiological support of those who shoot to fame at such a young age.

Liam stepped into the limelight aged just 14.

Mikey said: “Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent.

“Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, who previously interviewed Liam, penned online: “I cannot believe what I’m reading about Liam Payne. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

The GMB stars paid tribute to Liam today (Credit: ITV)

Daytime TV stars speak out

Kate Garraway also shared her heartfelt sentiments about Liam, stating: “He was down to earth, humble and incredibly likeable, as are all of the members of One Direction. I’m also thinking about his family and Cheryl Cole having to tell their son what happened, especially after losing Sarah Harding.”

The MoneySavingExpert star Martin Lewis said of the death of Liam: “Shocking and tragic.

“I don’t know him but this felt like a gut punch reading this about such a young man.”

Lorraine Kelly also said of such a loss: “Absolutely awful news. I was genuinely shocked when I saw this. It was absolutely tragic. I must admit I can’t stop thinking about that wee boy as his mum Cheryl will have to break that news to him.

“Liam did have struggles with fame. That sort of fame is crazy. We can’t comprehend what that’s like. They’d get to a hotel room in Japan and couldn’t get out the room – they’d have to draw the curtains as everyone wanted a piece on them. How you deal with that level of fame…all of us would find it nearly impossible.”

