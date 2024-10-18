Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry claimed he told her he was ‘going to die’ before tragedy

The ex-fiancée of One Direction star Liam Payne, Maya Henry, claimed that her ex told her he was “gonna die” before his death.

On Wednesday (October 16), the tragic news broke that Liam had died aged 31 after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam and model Maya went public with their relationship in 2019 and got engaged for a second time in 2022. However, that same year, they split up.

Liam and Maya called off their engagement in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In a podcast interview for The Internet Is Dead that went live on Monday (October 14), Maya claimed that Liam had still tried to keep contact with her after they broke up.

His ongoing contact reportedly forced Maya’s legal team last week to issue a cease and desist letter.

However, during the interview – which came out just a couple of days before Liam’s death – she revealed that Liam once admitted to her that he wasn’t “doing well” and said he was “gonna die”. She didn’t say when Liam made these comments, however.

“I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him. He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well,'” she explained.

“I know the lifestyle he lives and there is a day where something bad is going to happen so I would always be like, ‘okay he’s saying these things, I have to help him, if I don’t I’ll never be able to live with myself if something does happen to him.'”

Maya ‘in shock’ over Liam’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following the tragic news of Liam’s death, a source close to Maya claimed she’s “obviously in shock”.

It came shortly after she was preparing to take legal action against the For You hitmaker.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” a lawyer told the MailOnline.

“She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

