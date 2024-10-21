Liam Payne’s funeral ‘expected next month’ as his dad ‘refusing to leave his body’s side in Argentina’

The funeral of former One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly expected to take place next month.

The For You hitmaker tragically died last Wednesday (October 16) at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He shared a son, Bear, with his ex Cheryl.

An autopsy, performed by the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue on Viamonte Street, disclosed that the former X Factor contestant died from “multiple traumas”. His fall caused “internal and external bleeding”.

“The head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, chest, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death,” the Public Prosecutor’s Office shared in a statement.

Liam tragically died at age 31 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne funeral

Following the tragedy, Liam’s father, Geoff, flew over to Argentina.

Reports have claimed that Liam’s body will remain in the country between 10 and 15 days until the toxicological test results. Meanwhile, his body will reportedly then be handed over to his family and repatriated to the UK.

Following this procedure, it is suggested that Liam’s funeral will take place next month (November) in England.

As Liam’s family patiently wait for the results, his dad reportedly refuses to leave his son’s side in Buenos Aires.

“Liam’s loved ones just want him home, back where he belongs among his family. As they await the pathologist to finish their tests, behind the scenes, they have been tackling the logistics about how best to get his body back to the UK,” a source told the Mirror.

“There are no direct commercial flights between Buenos Aires and London, but naturally, they want the flight to have the least stops and interruptions possible. But Geoff is determined to accompany his son home.”

As his autopsy results are expected to be revealed in due course, Liam’s medical history could be requested to analyse his mental health history.

ED! contacted Liam’s representatives for comment.

Liam’s funeral could take place next month, reports claim (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes to Liam Payne

Many heartfelt tributes have poured in since Liam’s tragic death, including a shared statement from his family.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” they said.

His One Direction band members, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, also posted a statement online.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” they expressed.

His ex, Cheryl, referred to the tragedy as “earth-shattering”.

In wake of Liam’s death, One Direction’s Night Changes is currently No. 1 on the UK iTunes chart. His most recent solo single, Teardrops, is sitting at No. 2.

