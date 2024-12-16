Kerry Katona has addressed rumours of a budding romance after she was photographed holding hands with her Cinderella co-star Joe Chadwick after breaking up with Ryan Mahoney.

The former Atomic Kitten singer recently ended her engagement to Ryan. However, she has insisted that there’s no romance between her and Joe.

Kerry denies rumours about her co-star

In her column for OK!, Kerry denied the rumours.

“Last week I was holding hands with my co-star Joe and some people thought we were a couple, which is just hilarious – he doesn’t swing my way, I’m afraid! I’m definitely in no place to be getting into a relationship or dating anyone, so that won’t be happening with anyone right now, but especially not with Joe! Although, he is staying at mine for a little while,” Kerry Katona wrote.

Kerry went on to explain that Joe isn’t her only houseguest at her Cheshire home. “Katie [Price] has also been staying some nights, so I’ve had a very full house.”

In the pantomime, Katie Price and Kerry are taking on the roles of the wicked stepsisters.

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney split

The singer opened up about how much Katie’s presence has meant to her.

She described feeling overwhelmed in the aftermath of the break-up but noted that having Katie around has been a source of comfort. Kerry even joked about the possibility of them moving in together.

“We keep saying how fun it would be for us to move into a house together with all the kids and do a reality show – it would be carnage,” she quipped.

The end of Kerry’s relationship with Ryan Mahoney – her fiancé of six years – was attributed to a breach of trust.

In her column at the time, Kerry claimed that she “never in a million years thought this would happen”.

She also admitted that she still had feelings for Ryan.

“It’s so much to deal with. But I know I can get through it no matter what happens. I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens.”

