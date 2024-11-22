Kerry Katona admits ‘it feels like a death’ as she gets in a mediator amid Ryan Mahoney split

Splits are very common in the world of showbiz but after a turbulent time, she finally thought she had found ‘the one’ – until last week when Kerry Katona announced her split from partner Ryan Mahoney.

The 44-year-old told readers of her weekly column that she and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney broke up, after six years.

This week, she gave more of an insight to how she’s coping with the split. Kerry explained that Ryan has moved out of their home after recently revealing a “breach of trust”.

She said in her latest column that it’s “been very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy”.

Kerry Katona has split from her fiancé (Credit: ITV/ This Morning YouTube)

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney split

The former Atomic Kitten star confessed that he was her “best friend” so him not being around “feels like a death”.

“I know that may sound dramatic, but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard, but I’m sure I’ll get there,” she admitted.

He got the last of his stuff this week, so I have been trying to process it all.

In recent times, Kerry admitted she and the 36-year-old fitness instructor had been arguing “like cat and dog”.

In her new column for OK, she continued: “He got the last of his stuff this week, so I have been trying to process it all.”

One thing that’s going to be an issue through Kerry’s breakup is the fact they are business partners. She explained it’s hard to “navigate” but they are currently sorting the work stuff out “through a mediator”.

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney had got engaged in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona news

When she first announced the breakup, she explained she “never in a million years” thought that would happen.

The mum-of-five explained she still “loves him so much,” but is “struggling”.

However, one thing she knows is that she will find a way through: “I have been through breakups before and come out the other side.”

Kerry and Ryan got engaged in 2020, but it’s safe to say they haven’t had the easiest of times through the years.

After meeting through Bumble in 2018, the couple were due to tie the knot in Las Vegas, but called it off very last minute.

Read more: Kerry Katona addresses ‘split’ from fiancé Ryan as she admits ‘it spiralled out of control’

What do you think of Kerry’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.