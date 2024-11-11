Singer and TV star Kerry Katona has explained rumours she’s ‘split’ from partner Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry, 44, got engaged to the fitness trainer, 36, while they were on vacation in Spain four years ago.

After intending to say “I do” at a wedding in Las Vegas, the former Atomic Kitten member revealed in the summer that their plans had been cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney

In her latest column for OK!, Kerry discussed her relationship with Ryan after she revealed on Instagram that she was “single”. The Whole Again hitmaker admitted the comment was previously made to “make my mum laugh”.

“It was a throwaway comment that I made between my mum, my best friend Danielle and me but it all spiralled out of control. If you watch the video on my Instagram, you can hear us talking to the doctor and Danielle left a funny comment underneath asking if he was single. To try and cheer my mum up, I said that I was – but with a laughing face,” she explained.

Despite making a joke of the situation, Kerry stated that “like any couple,” she and Ryan have dealt with “hard times” and their “ups and downs”.

She added: “Sometimes we’re just hanging on by the skin of our teeth but that’s often what happens in a relationship. We’ve got a lot more than usual to deal with at the moment, like the kids at home, outside drama and looking after my poorly mum.”

Kerry’s mum is currently in hospital due to suffering from blood clots and other health issues. In the same column, she issued an update on her health.

“She’s been moved from a private pod to a ward, which is a good sign,” she said. “But her body isn’t coping if they remove the oxygen. We just need to take one step at a time – but it’s been a particularly difficult few days.”

Kerry and Ryan got engaged in Spain four years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I have some unresolved issues from my past’

While juggling a number of things, Kerry admitted it’s made her realise she has “some unresolved issues from my past”.

The former I’m A Celeb star said she has “a lot of anger and maybe not dealing with situations at home as well as I should”.

“I wasn’t aware of how much I’d built things up, from my childhood to separations and death,” she added.

Kerry pictured with her first husband, Brian McFadden (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kerry’s rollercoaster love life

While Kerry never walked down the aisle with Ryan, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s exchanged vows.

Kerry previously married former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002, who she shares two daughters – Molly and Lilly-Sue – with. The pair got divorced in 2004.

She later married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007, with whom she welcomed two more children – daughter Heidi and son Maxwell. Their relationship was documented with a MTV reality series, Kerry Katona: Crazy In Love.

After divorcing Mark in 2011, Kerry married former rugby player George Kay three years later. That same year in 2014, they welcomed a daughter – Dylan-Jorge. Following their separation in 2015, George died from an overdose in 2019.

Read more: Kerry Katona ‘terrified’ over her mum’s health as she admits ‘it’s all very touch and go’

What do you think of this story? Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.