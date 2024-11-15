Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona has released a statement explaining what’s been going on between her and her now ex-fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

Two weeks ago, Kerry declared she was “single” after a “tough” week. She said she and Ryan had been “arguing like cat and dog,” which compounded the stress of her mum’s health scare and the sad news of Liam Payne’s death.

Kerry’s separation from Ryan, with whom she became engaged while on holiday in Spain four years ago, has been the regular subject of her latest magazine column. She had explained on November 11 that they had been “hanging on by the skin of [their] teeth”.

Kerry and Ryan became engaged following a romantic proposal in Spain in 2020 (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney

Ryan Mahoney has now moved out of the house he once shared with Kerry, and they are no longer together.

In an OK! article, Kerry explained that it’s been a “really tough week” as she added: “I never in a million years thought this would happen.”

I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with.

Without going into “too much detail,” she said “there has been a breach of trust between us”. She said she still loves him but she can’t tell if it will “work out” or not.

“I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with,” she said. “I am really struggling. But I know I can get through it no matter what happens, I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens.”

Kerry has been having a “tough week” (Credit: The Lewis Nicholls Show/YouTube)

Kerry is rooting for Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celeb

As far as the next few weeks goes, there are a few things Kerry can reveal.

This weekend, she’s going to watch Macclesfield FC with the club’s owners and her son Max. Kerry pulled Max out of school last year because of his ADHD, describing the decision as “heartbreaking”.

Kerry is “completely rooting” for Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celebrity this year. Don’t worry, Wayne Rooney has already warned his wife that she’ll be on camera 24/7.

Kerry gushed: “I think she’s amazing and will surprise people with how tough she is. I’ve always liked Coleen and loved her Wagatha Christie documentary, so I think she’ll come across really well.”

She also revealed that she sent Coleen a private message before she went into the jungle. But she reckons Coleen was “sworn to secrecy,” so it sounds like she didn’t get a reply.

“I think Barry McGuigan will be a good laugh too and Danny Jones will be great,” the star added.

“It’s over,” Kerry confirms of her relationship with Ryan Mahoney (Credit: The Lewis Nicholls Show/YouTube)

Kerry Katona husbands

The singer was married to Westlife star Brian McFadden from 2002 to 2006.

Then, Kerry and her second husband Mark Croft married in 2007 but divorced in 2011. She married former rugby player George Kay three years later, in 2014.

They separated in 2015, a year after the birth of their daughter Dylan-Jorge. George died from an overdose in 2019.

At the time, Kerry was conflicted over how she felt about George’s death. She said it saved their daughter from witnessing what she called his “psychotic episodes”.

But in July this year, Kerry revealed that she was “thinking about ex George Kay a lot”.

She said in her OK! column: “Saturday marked five years since my husband and DJ’s dad, George Kay, passed away. I can’t believe how much has happened since then. I think about George a lot and how much he’s missed out on DJ’s life.

“She was performing in her school play last week and I was watching her, thinking, I wish he could be here to see her. She looks a lot like him.”

