Kerry Katona ‘in the best relationship’ weeks after split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Weeks after splitting from her fiancé, Kerry Katona has revealed she’s “in the best relationship of her life”.

Back in November, Kerry revealed she was single after splitting from Ryan Mahoney. It came after she revealed they’d been “fighting like cat and dog”.

She was then spotted holding hands with her panto co-star. Now the star has revealed her hopes that 2025 will be a “great year”, as she goes into it in “the best relationship of her life”.

Kerry Katona moves on after split from fiancé

Opening up to OK!, Kerry said: “I’m feeling really good going into 2025 – it’s going to be a great year. I’m not heartbroken any more and feel like I know that Ryan wasn’t the one for me.”

She then declared: “I’m a single woman and am in the best relationship of my life, which is with myself. I know people do things like Dry January and diets, but I don’t drink much anyway and like to work on myself every day, so I’m not into any of that. I’m just going to take it easy this month.”

Kerry and Ryan had planned to marry.

She’s previously been married to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

‘I definitely need a holiday’

However, despite appearing positive when it comes to the year ahead, Kerry did admit she’s feeling some “panto blues” after ending her run in Cinderella.

She said the show was “amazing but exhausting’ and shared she’s “got a hint of the panto blues” but is “also glad that it’s over”.

“It was really tiring and some days we were doing three shows, which is a lot, while dealing with the kids, Christmas prep and splitting up with Ryan. I definitely need a holiday soon to relax after all that,” she shared.

