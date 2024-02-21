Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s ‘£31.5m’ London home: Six bedrooms, marble bathrooms, £12k oven and state-of-the-art gym

The home shared by David and Victoria Beckham and their kids is interior design paradise.

And the glamorous West London townhouse is just part of a jaw-dropping property portfolio owned by Victoria and David.

Prepare to be green with envy as we take you through the keyhole of the Beckhams’ stunning six-bedroom home – reportedly worth an eye-watering £31.5m!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

At home with David and Victoria Beckham

With a sweeping entrance, contemporary interior design and a cool home gym, the four-storey, Grade II-listed townhouse is sure to grace many a home vision board. But it’s Victoria’s stunning dining room that really steals the show.

David and Victoria have spent a whopping sum on upgrading the home and reportedly had to battle neighbours and 50 planning permission applications to renovate their not exactly humble abode.

With the couple spending an estimated £8m on the makeover over the course of three years, the star-studded brood finally settled into the place back in 2016. The former Spice Girl recently shared a rare glimpse into the home’s beautiful living-dining area – leaving many of us green with envy.

Victoria Beckham has a stunning family home (Credit: Cover-Images.com)

Victoria Beckham’s living/dining area

In a clip shared to her Instagram, the fashion mogul could be seen bidding husband David goodbye and exclaiming: “I’m heading off to the fashion factory kids,” before hilariously admitting that she was actually going for a facial. She joked in the caption: “MAYBE A FACIAL CAN BE WORK!”

As the camera panned around, her 32.6m followers could see David stood in what looked to be an ultra-modern mini bar, with stainless steel backsplashes and large wooden shelves filled with glassware.

Spanning the middle of the room, a giant wooden table with room for all the family could be seen. The dining area also boasted classic white panelling, a feature fireplace and luxurious finishing touches. These included several vases of fresh flowers and three glass chandeliers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Classic entryway and hallway

An ongoing theme of stylish sophistication runs throughout the family home. And it starts in the entryway.

With an eye-catching approach that boasts spotless black and white tiling, a wrought iron porch with glass panelling and a set of black double doors with gold door-knobs, guests are immediately invited into opulence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

As they step inside, they will be greeted by a monochromatic hallway with a chic, marble staircase. Even the lighting throughout the hallway has a touch of elegance, with minimalistic sidelights highlighting framed artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria and David Beckham’s kitchen

Kitted out with top-of-the-range appliances, the Beckhams have spared no expense in their kitchen.

With a simple black colour scheme, the kitchen has a warm feel. Yet it doesn’t skimp on smart features. Including an integrated TV and a sleek breakfast bar. The hub has classic wooden flooring and countless cupboards for storage space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

They even have an extra dining table, to ensure multiple seating options. One of the most luxurious features of the kitchen has to be the black four-oven AGA. Which reportedly can set you back a hefty £12,785.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria and David Beckham’s home gym

The stunning townhouse even has it’s very own home gym! Ideal for former footballer David to keep in shape.

Fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and airy decor, the indoor gym is the ultimate motivation for a workout.

David recently detailed his routine at the indoor spot. He penned: “Took me a while to get into this stretch but it’s a good one after an early workout before school run. Great way to start the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Inside Victoria Beckham’s home: Glamorous bedroom and bathroom

Although Victoria and David have kept their sleeping quarters fairly private, glimpses shared to social media (including Victoria and Harper sporting matching robes) showed off several mirrored wardrobes and a minimalistic colour scheme.

Victoria often films footage of her beauty routines in their glamorous bathroom. With grey marble tiling, the ultra-modern style is comparable to a luxury hotel’s bathroom! The home reportedly boasts six bedrooms in total.

Victoria has made a name for herself as a fashion mogul (Credit: Cover-Images.com)

David and Victoria’s property portfolio

The happy couple, who share four children (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper), have three unbelievable pads.

They have amazing country-estate tucked away in the Cotswolds, an opulent penthouse in Miami and a listed abode in the exclusive Holland Park, London.

David and Victoria have a jaw-dropping property portfolio (Credit: Cover-Images.com)

