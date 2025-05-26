Frustrated Code of Silence viewers predict worrying fate for Rose Ayling-Ellis’ character Alison

Code of Silence viewers admitted to being worn down by Rose Ayling-Ellis‘ lead character Alison last night (May 25).

The third episode of the ITV drama series aired on Sunday, as deaf canteen worker Alison continued her unauthorised personal investigation into a gang organising a heist.

Alison was recruited by police officers she served at work because of her lip-reading skills. But after her initial contributions to the undercover operation, Alison has found herself continuing to be caught up in the lives of the villains under observation, taking a pub job with a crime boss and continuing to snoop for details about their plans.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ character Alison is an undercover investigative canteen worker in Code of Silence (Credit: ITV)

Code of Silence complaints over Rose Ayling-Ellis’ character

Alison has also gone into business for herself and carried out her own enquiries. And she’s also become emotionally attached to suspect Liam, growing closer to him while sneaking glances at his mobile phone to see what his criminal associates are texting him.

The tension also increased as Alison defied police advice again, following Liam to a gang meeting where she recorded their conversations and read their lips from a distance.

However, by this point in the thriller series, Alison’s unconventional approach to amateur sleuthing – particularly through taking a good, long look at texts on other people’s mobiles – wasn’t convincing everyone watching at home.

Former Strictly winner’s character is a maverick amateur sleuth (Credit: ITV)

‘So annoying’

“I find #codeofsilence so annoying,” confessed one viewer among many on X. “Why does Alison bother texting and checking out stuff when she gets caught time and again? And the way she stares at people, then texts, not suspicious at all.”

Another observer agreed: “It’s annoying me that Alison is taking too many risks and not listening to the people investigating the case. #CodeOfSilence.”

It’s annoying me that Alison is taking too many risks.

“Alison is annoying me a bit now. Asking to be caught out. #codeofsilence,” concurred a third.

And a fourth added: “First two episodes were really good but now it’s like annoying how obvious Alison is being #CodeOfSilence.”

Alison is ‘stressing’ Code of Silence viewers out (Credit: ITV)

‘Alison is stressing me out’

Other viewers even claimed Alison’s attempts at being a detective were putting them on edge.

One posted: “Started #codeofsilence and this Alison babe is stressing me outttt. Like she’s not discreet at all. And she’s too excited. Like you’re actually putting yourself in danger.”

Alison is stressing me out she’s being too nosey #CodeOfSilence pic.twitter.com/qHXo8IYBug — Di Taylor (@Di2409) May 25, 2025

“Alison is stressing me out with her silly careless actions nearly getting caught each time. Nail biting #CodeOfSilence,” said another.

A third gasped: “Alison, girl you are stressing me out too much! #CodeOfSilence.”

While yet another viewer complained: “She’s acting so stupid it’s stressing me out #codeofsilence.”

Code of Silence is on ITV1 tonight (May 26) at 9pm, or binge the lot on ITVX.

