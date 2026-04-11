Christy Coysh fails to impress Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI with scotch egg song

Britain’s Got Talent returned this weekend with a fresh batch of hopefuls eager to win over the judges – but one audition in particular left the panel scratching their heads.

Among those taking to the stage in Saturday night’s (April 11) episode were the Glantaff Boys choir, Rebecca Ryan, Darren Tait, James Phelan, Tracy Graham, dance group World Wings, Simon Ratzker and Joan Thomas.

Viewers also saw KSI get playfully roasted by Ren DMC, alongside performances from comedian Christy Coysh and 12-year-old Juan Carlos.

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While many acts impressed, it was Christy Coysh’s unusual scotch egg song that got everyone talking – and laughing – as he secured a place in the next round.

Christy Coysh even hid a scotch egg in his sock! (Credit: ITV)

Christy Coysh’s scotch egg song confuses the judges

Christy, who has built a following on TikTok with his comedic songs, performed an original track dedicated entirely to the picnic favourite. The audience quickly got on board, cheering as the judges found themselves unexpectedly singing along.

However, confusion was evident from the outset. KSI appeared baffled by the performance and hit his red buzzer, later admitting he simply didn’t understand it – and revealing he doesn’t even like scotch eggs, prompting boos from the crowd.

Alesha Dixon admitted she “wasn’t expecting that”, with Christy joking that nobody was. Simon Cowell summed up the moment by calling the act “terrible” but also “brilliant”, explaining that sometimes the show’s more unusual performances are part of its charm. Despite KSI’s reluctance to back him, Christy still earned enough support to go through.

Amanda thought the act was funny (Credit: ITV)

“What the hell was that?”

Fans were divided over Christy’s performance, considering it opened up the show.

“What the hell was that bloody scotch egg thing,” one asked.

“Really? Not one of the judges have seen this fella all over social media?” asked a second.

“Get this scotch egg fella to the final please,” begged a third.

Simon said it was ‘terrible’ but ‘brilliant’ (Credit: ITV)

“When you think he’s going to be the next Paul Potts and then he pulls out a scotch egg,” someone else joked.

While someone else moaned during Ren DMC’s performance after: “Sorry but this rap is absolutely cringe. I preferred Mr Scotch Egg fella.”

Not all were convinced though: “How the hell did that guy get 3 yeses?”

Read more: ‘Obvious!’: Britain’s Got Talent fans convinced they know how Maverick Magicians did their watermelon trick

Catch up with Britain’s Got Talent on ITVX.

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