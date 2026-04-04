‘Obvious!’: Britain’s Got Talent fans convinced they know how Maverick Magicians did their watermelon trick

Britain’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell and KSI took part in a jaw-dropping magic trick tonight – but not everyone at home was convinced.

The Maverick Magicians pulled off a bold audition that saw both judges dragged into the action, ending with a moment that left the panel speechless.

Yet within minutes, fans were already sharing theories online.

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The magicians sent Simon Cowell to buy a watermelon for a Britain’s Got Talent magic trick (Credit: ITV)

KSI was first asked to write down a meaningful word, with strict instructions that no one could see it or find it online.

He chose the name of an old school friend, Roshni.

At the same time, one of the magicians sent Simon out of the theatre to pick up a watermelon from a nearby stall.

After a quick bit of street magic involving toy money turning into real cash, Simon returned with the fruit in hand.

Maverick Magicians wow KSI and Simon Cowell

Back on stage, the magicians handed KSI the watermelon and invited him to take centre stage.

Wearing a black apron saying ‘I heart Simon Cowell’, he was given a hammer and told to smash it open.

As the fruit burst apart, pieces flew across the floor. Among the mess was a small rolled up piece of paper.

KSI picked it up and opened it, only to find the name “Roshni” written inside. The same word he had secretly written earlier.

Clearly stunned, he said: “There’s no way. It’s the most random name.

“I’m literally lost for words, that was incredible. A huge yes from me.”

Simon also looked amazed, telling the trio: “Seriously, that’s unbelievable.”

All four judges voted yes, sending The Maverick Magicians through to the next round.

KSI had written down the name Roshni and then found the same name inside Simon’s watermelon (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ Maverick Magicians’ trick

Despite the judges’ reactions, many viewers at home quickly questioned how the trick worked.

Taking to X, several fans shared similar ideas, suggesting the reveal may not have been as mysterious as it looked.

One viewer wrote: “That piece of paper was thrown not inside the watermelon!”

Another asked: “Did someone have a piece of paper and chucked it in the midst of all the watermelon?”

A third added: “The piece of paper was obviously already on the floor under the guy’s foot.”

And another claimed: “Everyone looking at the hammer blow whilst the paper was thrown on the floor.”

While the magicians clearly impressed the judges, it seems plenty of viewers at home remain unconvinced!

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