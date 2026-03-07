Britain’s Got Talent 2026 star in horror tumble as ‘dangerous’ act leaves judges concerned

Britain’s Got Talent 2026 viewers were left wincing just minutes into tonight’s show (March 7) after an audition went spectacularly wrong.

Britain’s Got Talent hopefuls Connor and Oliver had travelled all the way from Canada to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI with their high-energy trampoline routine.

But instead of soaring through to the next round, the duo’s big moment ended in a painful-looking tumble.

Connor and Oliver flew all the way from Canada to audition (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight – disaster for 2026 hopefuls Connor and Oliver

Connor and Oliver initially impressed the live audience in Blackpool with their daring freestyle trampoline act.

However, just as the performance reached its grand finale, Connor lost control mid-trick and went flying off the trampoline, crashing onto the stage floor.

“Oh my god,” gasped Amanda. “Oh!” added KSI as the audience winced.

“Are you okay?” asked a concerned Alesha as Connor quickly clambered back up to continue.

Amanda admitted she loved the act – and said the fall actually proved just how “dangerous” it was. But despite her support, the rest of the panel weren’t convinced.

Simon, Alesha and KSI all delivered a firm no, meaning the teenage performers’ BGT dream ended almost as abruptly as Connor’s fall.

Dec looked shocked as Connor took a tumble (Credit: ITV)

‘All that way… for THAT?’

Viewers quickly took to social media to react – with some feeling sorry for the boys after their unfortunate mishap.

“Bit of a wasted journey. All the way from Canada only for it to flop,” one wrote.

“The tricks were amazing – it’s such a shame that he fell over,” said another.

Others, however, were far less sympathetic.

“That was the most interesting bit… still a NO from me!” joked one viewer.

Another quipped: “He’s fell off – that didn’t go well!”

The panel shared their concerns as Connor flew off the trampoline mid-performance (Credit: ITV)

As the pair left the stage to be comforted by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Alesha had the final – and rather brutal – word.

“I can’t see that in front of the royal family,” she said.

Along with a six-figure cash prize, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent earns a spot performing at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Sadly for Connor and Oliver, though, it looks like their journey ends with a long flight back to Toronto – rather than a triumphant night at the London Palladium.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV1.

