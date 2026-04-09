Fresh complaints for This Morning as Gogglebox ‘star’ joins the presenter roster

This Morning presenters Rochelle Humes and Joel Dommett were joined by a new face today (April 9), as Gogglebox star Joe Baggs joined the hosting line-up.

Fans of the ITV Daytime show have seen a host of different faces on screen this week, as Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley enjoy a well-earned Easter break.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis hosted earlier this week, and today it was the turn of Joel and Rochelle.

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And, instead of competition regulars Andi Peters and Jeff Brazier, they were joined by new face Joe. He fronted the competition segment from Cornwall, giving away £100k and a swanky holiday home.

Joel Dommett and Rochelle Humes were hosting This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Joe Baggs joins This Morning as new presenter

Joe Baggs and his family – parents Lisa and Terry, brother George – left Gogglebox in May 2022. They had appeared on three series of the Channel 4 show.

He now hosts the Not My Bagg podcast. As well as that, he’s landed a presenting role on This Morning.

However, not everyone was pleased to see him on the show…

‘Where do they find these presenters?!’

“Who’s this competition presenter guy?” asked one, likening him interviewing a couple in a hot tub to a Carry On sketch.

“Where do they find these presenters?!” asked another. “Thought Rochelle and Joel were bad,” a third commented. “Poundland Rylan,” said another.

“He used to be on Gogglebox!” a fourth declared.

Poor old Joe wasn’t the only one facing backlash over his role on the show, though, so too was host Joel Dommett.

“How Joel Dommett has a job on TV is beyond me!” commented on viewer. “The worst presenters,” said another aimed at Rochelle and Joel.

“Much preferred Emma and Rylan to be fair,” said another.

Joe Baggs hosted the competition segment from Cornwall today (Credit: ITV)

When will the regular This Morning presenters be back?

Rochelle and Joel are presenting again tomorrow (April 10).

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are expected back on screen bright and early on Monday morning (April 13). They’ll host Monday to Thursday, with Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary expected to be back from their week off on April 17.

Read more: TMI! Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s lunchtime chat sparks backlash

So what did you make of Joe Baggs presenting on This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.