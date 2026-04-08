This Morning viewers in for fresh disappointment as yet another presenter shake-up announced

This Morning presenters Rylan Clark and Emma Willis have been replaced on the show tomorrow (April 9), in news that’ll come as a blow to their loyal army of supporters.

With Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard off on their Easter holidays, stand-in presenters have been fronting the ITV daytime show.

Last week, Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were promoted and presented the show Monday to Friday. So far this week, Emma and Rylan have been presenting. And they’ve gone down a storm with viewers.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

At the end of the show today, however, they announced that things were all change…

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis have been hosting so far this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning in shake-up of its presenters

Signing off, Rylan said his farewells to Emma and revealed that they wouldn’t be hosting the show tomorrow. Instead, Rochelle Humes will be making a comeback. She’ll be presenting alongside Joel Dommett.

This Morning viewers have absolutely loved having Emma and Rylan on their screens this week. The pair have been branded a breath of fresh air, with the hashtag alight with calls for them to step in and host the series permanently.

“Emma and Rylan should present the main show permanently!” said one viewer today. Another agreed and said: “Make @Rylan and Emma permanent please #thismorning. It’s finally enjoyable again since Holly left!”

“Make Emma and Rylan the new main presenters, much better, no disrespect to Ben and Cat,” said a third.

Presenter Rochelle has stepped in for holiday cover on This Morning in the past (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle and Joel host tomorrow

Saturdays star Rochelle has hosted This Morning in the past, stepping in for holiday cover pretty regularly. However, the mum of three isn’t massively liked by the viewing public. So the news that she’s on tomorrow might go down like a lead balloon.

Previously, tweeters have taken to the hashtag to complain. “Can someone shut Rochelle up? She is absolutely awful, a real third-rate, daytime crap presenter,” said one viewer. “I like Rochelle but she lacks the gravitas needed to do a serious interview,” said another, a little more kindly.

“Great to have Rochelle back one of the best said no one ever on this hashtag,” said a third.

This Morning’s viewers delivered a brutal verdict on Joel Dommett when he hosted previously (Credit: ITV)

Joel didn’t fare much better when he’s been on, either. He teamed up with Emma Willis last summer, and came in for some stick on the hashtag. “Emma Willis is a joy to watch, but honestly Joel Dommett is painful,” said one. “I like Emma, but Joel can get in the bin,” another agreed.

“Joel is fine at presenting Masked Singer but, sorry, awful on this,” said another, who likely won’t be tuning in tomorrow.

This Morning is on weekdays at 10am on ITV1.

Read more: This Morning star reveals she’s pregnant with her first baby as she shows off growing baby bump

So will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.