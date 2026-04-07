This Morning star Daisy Payne has revealed that she’s pregnant – and her followers are thrilled!

The gardening expert, who is a regular on the hit ITV show, shared the joyful news on Instagram last night (Monday, April 6).

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This Morning star Daisy Payne shares pregnancy news

In a heartwarming video for her 23.6k followers to see, Daisy shared the news of her pregnancy and her due date.

The video shows Daisy smiling in a long white dress, standing in the garden, showing off her growing baby bump. Sweet piano music plays in the background of the short clip.

“It’s been a different kind of growing for me this year! Baby on board, due at the end of August,” Daisy captioned the post.

She added “#pregnant #pregnancyjourney #babyontheway” to the end of the caption.

Daisy is pregnant! (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s fans and followers overjoyed

Daisy’s followers were thrilled by the news and took to the comment section to share their joy.

“I thought that was an Easter egg in there!!!!!! Congrats, little one! No Whispering Angel on the terrace for you this summer!” This Morning co-star Alice Beer wrote.

“Aww, congratulations,” Josie Gibson gushed.

“Oh Daisy, this is the most wonderful news [heart emoji] so so happy for you,” another follower wrote.

“It suits you, you’re positively blooming. That little one has lucked out with you two as parents,” another commented.

“SCREAMING!!!! So happy for you. Congrats xx,” a fifth wrote.

“So exciting!!” another added.

Daisy shot to fame in 2020 (Credit: Tom Coleman / YouTube)

Daisy’s rise to fame

Daisy’s rise to fame has been quick, to say the least.

The star only started on her horticulture journey just seven years ago. A year later, she was snapped up by This Morning.

Speaking to House Beautiful in April last year, she said: “Six years ago, I bought my first house, an idyllic Grade II-listed cottage in the Cotswolds.

“And although I was a complete gardening novice, I thought it would be fun to blog and create tutorials called Garden to Garnish on YouTube. As my allotment and overgrown kitchen garden began to take shape, my Instagram following grew and a new, and rather unexpected, career took off,” she then continued.

“Then in 2020, out of the blue, I got a call from an ITV executive who had seen my Instagram reels and, almost overnight, I became This Morning’s resident gardener. I love working with the team — it’s such a dream role, which I juggle with my brand marketing job and creating content.”

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