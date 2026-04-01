‘Too much info!’ This Morning viewers left feeling sick over Alison and Dermot’s ‘lovely’ lunchtime chat

ITV This Morning viewers fumed over Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s interview with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on today’s show (Wednesday, April 1).

Jamie and his wife Sophie were on to discuss their new show, as well as the birth of their son, Ziggy. However, fans of the show were left complaining that they shared “too much” during the chat.

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Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on This Morning with Alison and Dermot

Today saw Jamie, 37, and Sophie, 31, appear on the show together to discuss their new Disney+ show, Raising Chelsea.

Raising Chelsea will follow the couple as they navigate the difficulties of new parenthood.

Jamie and Sophie welcomed their son, Ziggy, in December. When asked how Ziggy is, Sophie gushed: “He’s heaven. He’s teething at the moment, so no sleep.”

Sophie also added that having Ziggy was “the best thing ever”, and that having him filled a hole “I didn’t know needed to be filled.

“He’s everything.”

Sophie and Jamie were on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jamie and Sophie share ‘too much information’ on This Morning with Alison and Dermot

As the interview drew to a close, Alison asked Sophie, “Did you eat the placenta as well?” “I did!” Sophie revealed.

“And what is that supposed to do?” Alison asked. “I don’t know,” Sophie confessed. “Make me look younger forever?”

“It’s supposed to be really good for you,” Alison said.

“I put it in little pill form,” Sophie explained. “I sent it off…I put it straight in the freezer in the hospital, and I sent it off and it came back in pill form.

“And then I ate them. They smelled very bad. I thought you blitzed them up in a smoothie, but they put them in pill forms, and you can just swallow,” she said.

“There are benefits, I’ve heard,” Alison said. “I don’t think there is,” Jamie quipped. Turning to Sophie, he then said: “I hope you ate your placenta and not someone else’s.”

“A placenta mixup,” Dermot said. “How would they know?” Jamie asked. “I had a really big placenta,” Sophie said.

Fans weren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume

Taking to X (Twitter), fans slammed the discussion, branding it “too much information”.

“FFS bloody too much info. Just shut up. Only doing it for money,” one fan fumed.

“Lovely chat on a lunchtime.., placenta munching,” another said, alongside a gif of someone retching.

“Placenta bolognese?” a third quipped.

Read more: This Morning star Josie Gibson first star ‘lined up’ to appear on ‘new-look’ Strictly

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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