Coronation Street follow-up: As Eileen leaves the soap after 25 years, what Sue Cleaver is doing next

After 25 years on the cobbles, tonight’s episode (Friday, June 6) saw Eileen Grimshaw leave Coronation Street for a fresh start in Thailand.

She bid the Street goodbye and joined Jason in a taxi as she headed to the airport for her new venture.

But, as Sue Cleaver departs from the ITV soap, what is she up to next?

Eileen is off to Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Eileen’s exit in Coronation Street

This evening, Eileen decided to take Jason up on his offer and help him run his bar in Thailand.

With Eileen now being a free woman without the risk of prison hanging over her for Julie’s death, she was ready to go on holiday to Thailand without the stress.

But, George didn’t think that was a good idea anymore. He thought Eileen was kidding herself into thinking their relationship was working, prompting her to make the decision to leave Weatherfield without him and move to Thailand permanently.

She told George she loved him like a friend instead of romantically, with George thanking her for her honesty and telling her he was staying put.

Eileen then packed her bags and said her goodbyes to everyone, making Todd Grimshaw promise that he’d come and visit them.

She and Jason then got into a taxi and headed off to the airport.

Sue is excited about the future (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver’s next career move

Speaking on Loose Women a couple of months ago, Sue Cleaver revealed that she was ‘ready to get out of her comfort zone.’

She shared: “This is my decade. I’m more excited about this decade, hopefully you know, as long as I remain well, that this is going to be the most exciting decade for me. I’m really excited.”

In December this year, she’s set to switch the cobbles for the stage as she appears in panto. She’ll be starring as Mrs Potty in Beauty and the Beast at Hull New Theatre alongside Paul Chuckle.

But, as she excitedly looks forward to new adventures and opportunities, could she ever return as Eileen in the future? It is possible…

Speaking to the Mirror, Sue shared: “There was always the risk that they might have killed me off, but they were supportive and said ‘Eileen’s a big part of the show.’ They asked what kind of ending I wanted, and I said I didn’t want to call it a day, because I love the place. I said I wanted a happy ending. Basically, the journey Eileen is taking is pretty much what I’m choosing to do.”

