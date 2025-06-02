Coronation Street: As Jason asks Eileen to move to Thailand, when Sue Cleaver’s final scenes actually air

Jason asked Eileen to move to Thailand in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, June 2), and Sue Cleaver’s exit is just around the corner.

With Jason’s ex-girlfriend ready to sell up her share of the bar back in Thailand, Jason wants Eileen to be his new business partner.

And, Eileen’s about to take him up on this offer and leave Weatherfield for a fresh start.

Jason wants Eileen to move with him (Credit: ITV)

Jason’s offer to Eileen in Coronation Street

This evening, Eileen and George weren’t impressed when they saw an article in the Gazette suggesting that they were part in an insurance scam.

Elsewhere in the Rovers, Jason Grimshaw got his flirt on with Danielle (having no idea who she was) and invited her back to Eileen’s for an afternoon ‘lie-down.’

Eileen soon realised that Noah – the guy present at Theo’s conversion therapy – was actually behind the article.

When Danielle came down the stairs with Jason and revealed that she’d slept with him in front of a Ben Shephard poster in Mary’s room, Theo and Todd were horrified.

Danielle then admitted that she knew who Jason was and was trying to get back at Theo, then demanding that Theo took his wedding ring off before dropping it down the drain.

Near the end of the episode, Jason admitted that his former partner back in Thailand wanted to sell the bar.

Noticing that Eileen Grimshaw wasn’t happy with George, Jason then suggested that she went into business with him and moved to Thailand to run the bar.

She says her goodbyes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sue Cleaver’s exit date as Eileen Grimshaw revealed

This week will see Sue Cleaver leave her role of Eileen Grimshaw after 25 years on Coronation Street.

Spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Eileen initially says no to moving away, admitting that George will never want to move to Thailand.

George finds this out and books to go to Thailand as a taster but realises that he’s been kidding himself that he and Eileen will work.

During Friday’s episode (June 6), Eileen will then pack her bags and say farewell to the cobbles as she heads off to Thailand.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

