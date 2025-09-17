Katie Piper has opened up about the “struggles” in her marriage to husband Richard Sutton.

The TV star is loved-up with husband Richard after meeting for the first time in 2013. Going from strength to strength, they welcomed their first child Belle Elizabeth in 2014 and tied the knot a year later. Then, in 2017, their second child, a daughter Penelope was born.

But now, Katie has made an “honest” confession about her marriage, revealing it’s been a “struggle at times”.

Katie has been married for a decade this year (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper on ‘struggles’ in marriage to husband

Talking to New! magazine, Katie spoke about her 10-year marriage to Richard.

“I haven’t actually been thinking about it. In some ways, that shows it’s flown by!” she declared.

However, Loose Women star Katie went on to note: “But it’s important to be honest, and staying married for 10 years has been a struggle at times.”

She explained: “At first it’s all romance, excitement and lust, but then the day-to-day of marriage is a practice you have to choose to keep doing. Sometimes your motivation goes, but the discipline hopefully remains.”

She’s made a candid confession about their marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie on her first date with husband

Katie – who was the victim of a vile acid attack in 2008 – started dating husband Richard in 2013 after being set up by a mutual pal.

Speaking about the early days of their romance, Katie told MailOnline that he was “chatty, witty and looked me squarely in the eye”.

She added: “He never once mentioned my burns, and because he didn’t, I didn’t either. He didn’t even stare at them, so I didn’t feel self-conscious. He had me relaxed and buzzing with confidence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Katie’s new family member

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Katie revealed the latest addition to her family: an adorable dog from Battersea.The presenter took to her Instagram in April and shared several snaps of the new family member.

In the caption, Katie penned: “We have expanded our family… Introducing Sugar.

“The girls have wanted a brother or sister for so long and we wanted to make this happen. Our gorgeous girl came from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home and we are so happy to make our home, her new home.

“Big shout out to the amazing team @battersea for all the incredible work they do rescuing dogs and cats everyday. Now apologies in advance for all the puppy spam that is about to follow over the next few months.”

Read more: Katie Piper on daughter’s response to seeing her scars from acid attack: ‘We’re very open about things’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.