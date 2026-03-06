Inside Katie Piper’s incredible recovery amid concerns ex who ordered acid attack could be freed

Katie Piper has made an extraordinary recovery in the 18 years since a horrific acid attack shattered her life, but the road back has been far from straightforward.

Now 42, the presenter, author and campaigner was just 24 when she was targeted in March 2008.

Her then-boyfriend, Daniel Lynch, ordered an accomplice, Stefan Sylvestre, to throw sulphuric acid in her face in Golders Green, North London.

The attack left Katie partially blinded, with severe and permanent scarring to her face, chest, neck, arms and hands. She has since undergone hundreds of operations, and has openly described the aftermath as a “life sentence”.

Earlier this week, MailOnline revealed that Lynch is due for a Parole Board hearing this month. The hearing could determine whether he is released early after serving his minimum 16-year term.

Katie has undergone hundreds of surgeries after being the victim of an acid attack (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia)

Katie Piper underwent 250 surgeries after acid attack

In the immediate aftermath, Katie received specialist treatment at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

In a six-hour operation involving eight surgeons, the damaged skin on her face was removed and replaced with a dermal substitute made from collagen and elastin.

“My face is made out of a cow!” she later explained on a podcast. She revealed that the foundation used for her skin graft was derived from bovine collagen.

In her Channel 4 documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face, she disclosed that in just the first four years following the attack she underwent 109 operations. In total, that number has now exceeded 250, and continues to rise.

Heartbreakingly, she admitted in 2017: “I will continue to need operations and therapy for life. For acid attack survivors, the aftermath is a life sentence.”

She has also spoken candidly about the emotional toll of waking from a coma and not recognising her reflection.

“I couldn’t recognise myself when I woke up from a coma and I wanted to take my own life,” she revealed. “Since the attack I have undergone more than 250 operations to improve my physical functioning, as well as hours of psychological therapy to help me to deal with the trauma of the attack and to accept my ‘new face’.”

The Loose Women star has been open about her mental and physical struggles (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

Katie’s struggle with addiction following acid attack

While the physical scars were visible, the psychological impact was equally overwhelming.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2016, Katie admitted she turned to alcohol in the years following the attack.

“Without meaning to, I started relying on alcohol to numb the exhaustion and get me through the days,” she said. “I knew I needed to find a better way to handle the pressure. Especially when a friend said: ‘Wow, you drink a lot.'”

She continued: “I noticed a pattern of feeling, oh, I want a drink. I knew it wasn’t healthy.”

Katie later underwent counselling sessions to overcome her reliance on alcohol. She described it as a crucial turning point in reclaiming control of her life.

Katie undergoes ’emergency’ operations for eye

Even now, nearly two decades later, Katie continues to face complex medical challenges.

In 2022, she was rushed to hospital for emergency eye surgery after experiencing “extreme pain” when a black dot appeared in her blind eye. She later learned that her eye had perforated.

Sharing her ordeal on Instagram, she wrote: “Emergency operation for me! On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye. By Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light.”

In 2023, she underwent a tarsorrhaphy, a procedure partially sewing her eyelids together to protect the cornea.

By 2025, Katie revealed she had begun the process of being fitted with a prosthetic eye shell.

“This eye has been a pain in the neck for like 17 years, so much so that I was thrilled to get the prosthetic eye! Like who is happy about getting a glass eye?! It sounds mental,” she admitted on Instagram.

It was revealed this week that the man who ordered the attack on Katie may be eligible for parole (Credit: ITV)

Surgeries

Her health struggles have not been limited to her eyes.

In 2019, she spent two weeks in hospital battling sepsis following a kidney infection.

“I had a kidney infection that spread to my blood leaving me being treated for sepsis. It’s been a pretty rough time,” she told fans.

In 2021, she required emergency treatment when scar tissue in her oesophagus, caused by swallowing some of the acid during the attack, closed up, leaving her unable to swallow even her own saliva.

“The procedure went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly!” she shared after surgery.

She has also spoken about undergoing an “empowering” hair transplant after losing hair due to the burns.

“Because I lost my hair through an act of violence, my hair transplant was really empowering for me to say, I’m bringing it back on my terms,” she said on Loose Women.

Katie previously spoke about her fears if her attacker were to be released (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘There isn’t really an end point’

In the years since the attack, Katie has refused to let it define her.

She waived her right to anonymity to raise awareness, founded the Katie Piper Foundation to support burn survivors, produced documentaries, written books, and was awarded an OBE for her services to charity and victims of burns and other disfigurements.

“My skin journey so far has been a long one,” she told HELLO! in 2022. “For anyone affected by burns or scars, it never really ends. You’re on that journey for the rest of your life.”

Now a devoted mother-of-two and popular panellist on Loose Women, Katie has become a powerful voice for acceptance and resilience.

“Part of this kind of recovery is acceptance of that,” she said of the ongoing surgeries. “There isn’t really an end point.”

Ex who ordered acid attack faces parole hearing

As Katie continues her life’s work, the man who orchestrated the attack is now facing a parole review.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Daniel Lynch and is scheduled to take place in March 2026. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

At sentencing in 2009, the judge described Lynch and Sylvestre as representing “the face of pure evil”.

Katie has previously admitted she fears what might happen should Lynch be released. Speaking in 2023, she shared: “The people that attacked me will be released. Are they going to kill me? I’m not sure.”

