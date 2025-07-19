Actress Emily Atack has revealed she’s engaged to boyfriend Alistair, a year after announcing she had given birth to a baby boy.

The Inbetweeners actress shared an image of herself and shirtless Alistair smiling, a huge diamond ring visible on her engagement finger.

She captioned the shot: “It’s Friday, I’m in love,” adding three engagement ring emojis.

The happy news comes after the couple welcomed their son Barney into the world last summer.

Last night (July 18), actress Emily Atack announced her engagement. In a picture posted to the grid of her Instagram, she shared her happiness. Emily then posted two pictures to her Stories.

One was a black-and-white shot that showed her, eyes closed, kissing Alistair – the engagement ring front and centre in the picture. Another showed her smiling lying on the grass. Alistair was sat next to her, with son Barney in the background playing in the shade.

The happy family of three appear delighted over the engagement news (Credit: Instagram)

Baby joy

Their happy news comes just over a year since the couple welcomed Barney.

Posting on Instagram on June 20, 2024, Emily revealed: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

So, with a wedding to plan and many years of happiness ahead of them, ED! takes a look into Emily and Alistair’s relationship – and how they’re ‘related’…

The engagement comes just after Barney’s first birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Emily Atack and boyfriend Alistair – are they related?

Emily’s dating history has featured regularly in tabloid headlines over the years, with her previously being linked romantically to several showbiz hunks.

When Emily revealed she was expecting Barney at the end of 2023, it was reported her scientist boyfriend was someone she’d started seeing romantically the previous year.

However, it was then reported they had known each other for many years before that.

How they’re ‘related’

According to reports from early 2024, Emily and Alistair were said to have been introduced after her aunt started dating his dad Stephen Garner in the early 1990s. Furthermore, Stephen and Emily’s aunt – the sister of her mum actress Kate Robbins – got wed in 1994.

And so, Emily and Alistair have been dubbed “step-cousins” in the press.

It’s something that caused hurt and upset for Emily, though, she said. Speaking to The Guardian last autumn, Emily said: “There were so many articles which were really hurtful, trying to make out there was something untoward about my relationship. There were headlines saying that I was dating my cousin, which is very damaging, very awful.

“We’re not related in any way. I think some family members found that very tough. It’s anger towards women. Men are so angry with sexy women. It’s like: ‘We’ll give you a little bit of power, but not too much. Here, you look nice on this front cover, but also, you’re a fat, ugly pig.'”

Emily Atack showing off her baby bump on the BAFTA red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Family’s ‘delight’

When she announced her pregnancy, a friend said to be close to Emily told The Sun how her relationship was progressing.

The unidentified source claimed: “It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon. Emily is more than ready to be a mum and it is something she has dreamed of her whole life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they’ve moved in together.”

Additionally, they are said to have continued: “Family is everything to her. She comes from a big family and is really close to all her siblings. So she can’t wait to start one of her own. They’ve all rallied around her and are delighted in the joyous occasion.”

Now another joyous occasion awaits the family, as they plan to celebrate Emily and Alistair’s wedding.

Congratulations pour in

Fans and friends were quick to delight in Emily’s happy news.

Laura Whitmore shared: “Yassssss! Delighted for you both you cuties!” Fleur East added: “Woooo! Let’s gooo!!! Congrats!” Jess Wright also shared: “Omg congratulations darling!!!!!! I’m so bloody happy for you!!”

Christine Lampard also sent her love and said: “This is the best news! Congratulations gorgeous girl.” Carol Vorderman was another sending her love. She said: “Mahoosive congratulations happy lady.”

Emily’s actress mum Kate Robbins also seemed thrilled at the news. She said: “So happy for both of you ( well all THREE of you!)”

Kate also posted on her Instagram Stories, resharing Emily’s picture and saying: “Congratulations to Emily and Al on their engagement.”

