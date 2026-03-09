Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message and rare photo of Princess Lilibet to mark special milestone

Meghan Markle marked International Women’s Day with a touching tribute to her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse into her family life in California. Alongside the image, she also posted a heartfelt message celebrating the special occasion.

Meghan uploaded the photo to Instagram, where she was seen cuddling up to her young daughter in a sweet moment together.

Meghan Markle celebrated her daughter on Instagram (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle marks International Women’s Day with Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex shared the photograph to mark International Women’s Day, which celebrates women’s achievements while also highlighting ongoing issues such as equality and rights.

In the image, Meghan can be seen sitting close to Princess Lilibet as they look out over a rocky beach together. The pair appear relaxed and content as they take in the seaside view.

Meghan also revealed that the photograph had been taken by Prince Harry, affectionately referring to him as “Papa Sussex”.

In the picture, Meghan is dressed casually in a long blue linen shirt and a black cap.

Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet appears to be wearing a floral top paired with a pink skirt.

Meghan Markle’s sweet message to Princess Lilibet

Alongside the photo, Meghan included a heartfelt caption celebrating both her daughter and the meaning behind the day.

She wrote: “For the woman she will one day be…Happy International Women’s Day [camera emoji] Papa Sussex.”

Lilibet Diana is still very young, but Meghan’s message suggested she hopes to raise her daughter with strength and confidence.

The royals marked a special day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

International Women’s Day also draws attention to issues including gender equality, reproductive rights and violence against women.

Elsewhere, the Princess of Wales also shared her own message on March 8 to mark the occasion.

“Today we celebrate the kindness, resilience and quiet strength of women in our families and communities,” she wrote alongside an image of a mother holding her baby.

“This day is about standing up alongside one another recognising the loving influence of women, who nurture and hope, encourage others and help make the world kinder and more compassionate.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘UK return’

Meanwhile, Meghan’s post arrived just days after speculation began swirling about a potential return to the United Kingdom for the Duchess and Prince Harry.

According to reports, the possible trip could take place later this year.

One insider reportedly said: “She wants to show the British public what they threw away. It’s not anger, it’s confidence.”

Another source added: “She’s not going back quietly. If she returns, it will be on her terms.”

The reported visit could coincide with Prince Harry’s Invictus Games one year countdown event, which is expected to take place in Birmingham on July 10.

In addition, insiders have claimed that Meghan is already thinking about what she might wear if she does return.

One source even suggested she has her sights set on “the best wardrobe ever seen on a British royal” for the occasion.

