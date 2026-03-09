Prince Harry on the ‘verge of tears’ after ‘cold and distant’ public appearance with royal family

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their final engagement as working members of the royal family.

The couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. However, what should have been a symbolic farewell turned into an awkward and emotional occasion.

According to reports at the time, Prince Harry even appeared close to tears during the ceremony.

Prince Harry snubbed by royal family at Commonwealth Day service

Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service after the order of service distributed before the ceremony did not list them among the attendees.

As a result, many observers were not expecting to see the couple there.

Reports later suggested that Harry and Meghan were “quite sensitive and emotional about it”.

Despite the tension, Meghan arrived looking striking in an emerald green outfit, while Harry appeared noticeably more subdued.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey later wrote about the atmosphere at the service.

“Observers also noted that Harry’s face was ‘quite tense and unsmiling’ and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother. Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier.”

He continued: “According to one observer, ‘his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears’.”

Shortly after that appearance, Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal duties.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A representative for the Sussexes has been contacted for comment.

BBC cancel royal family coverage as they attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service

Meanwhile, the royal family has faced its own unexpected development.

The BBC has cancelled its traditional live broadcast of the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony had been shown live on the broadcaster since 1989.

Instead of airing the event this year, the channel scheduled an episode of Escape to the Country.

The BBC explained the decision in a statement.

“Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges.

“BBC News plans to cover the service across its platforms, including the BBC One bulletins and rolling news channel.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Commonwealth Day Service today

This year’s Commonwealth Day Service is still expected to draw a strong royal turnout.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence are also expected to be present. In addition, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will join the service at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the occasion, King Charles reflected on the importance of the Commonwealth.

“We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”

