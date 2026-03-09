BBC breaks silence after ‘axing’ live coverage of Commonwealth Day Service

The royal family have been snubbed by the BBC after the broadcaster cancelled live coverage of today’s Commonwealth Day Service. As a result, the corporation has now spoken out to explain the unexpected decision.

BBC cancel royal family coverage as they attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service

The BBC has cancelled its live coverage of the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey this afternoon. Notably, the event has been broadcast live on the BBC every year since 1989.

King Charles is expected to step out in public this afternoon (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

However, today the broadcaster has chosen to air Escape to the Country instead.

The BBC said in a statement: “Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges.

“BBC News plans to cover the service across its platforms, including the BBC One bulletins and rolling news channel.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

King Charles and fellow senior royal family members attend the Commonwealth Day Service

Later today, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In addition, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will also attend as members of the royal family step out in public for the important annual event.

Speaking about the occasion, the King said: “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility. Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”

His comments come as global tensions remain high. In the Middle East, conflicts have escalated in recent months. At the same time, Ukraine continues to defend against Russia’s invasion, while war also continues in Sudan.

As head of the Commonwealth, King Charles will share a message with the organisation’s 56 member nations.

Looking ahead, those nations are set to hold their biennial meeting in November this year in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

Princess Kate’s appearance at the Commonwealth Day Service

Meanwhile, speculation has already begun surrounding Princess Kate’s predicted tribute to the late Queen and Princess Diana.

Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller 77 Diamonds, has once again weighed in on the Princess of Wales’ possible jewellery choices ahead of the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 9.

Princess Kate’s well known love of meaningful dressing is expected to continue this year.

“At the Commonwealth Day Service, the Princess of Wales is likely to continue her tradition of wearing jewellery linked to both her late mother-in-law and Queen Elizabeth II. A particularly meaningful choice as the nation marks the late Queen’s centenary next month,” Kormind predicted.

Princess Kate is expected to pay tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “One of Kate’s firm favourites is the Japanese four-strand pearl choker with its diamond clasp. A piece she has worn increasingly at major public events, including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and last year’s Commonwealth Day Service.

“It would be a fitting and deeply symbolic choice for honouring the late monarch. She also often selects pieces that complement her outfit, as she did in 2023 when she chose to wear Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings that matched her navy ensemble perfectly.”

Read more: Kate Middleton surprisingly ‘slipped off her shoes’ and ‘joined in’ with dance circle during Leicester outing

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.