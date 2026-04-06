Meghan Markle shares Easter family video of Archie and Lilibet as fans gush

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare peek behind the scenes of her family life, sharing a string of sweet clips of children Archie and Lilibet enjoying their Easter celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to offer a glimpse into their laid-back weekend at home, delighting followers with candid moments from the Sussex household.

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Meghan Markle shares sweet Easter moments with Archie and Lilibet

In the first clip, Meghan is seen tending to her chickens, before checking in on how many eggs they’ve laid.

Things then turn to the garden, where Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, are spotted dashing around with their Easter baskets, clearly caught up in the excitement of an egg hunt. At one point, both children appear to race towards the same egg, with Lilibet just beating her older brother to it.

Princess Lilibet Diana will be tall as her father and grandmother Princess Diana.

Another video shows Lilibet carefully carrying two baskets across the garden and over a small bridge with a stream running underneath. She’s dressed for the occasion in a pink dress, complete with matching bunny ears.

The youngster is also seen clutching two teddy bears as she walks through the grass, while the final clip captures Archie getting creative as he colours an egg using a decorating machine.

Meghan shared a glimpse into her family Easter fun (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Princess Lilibet is so tall’

Fans were quick to react online after the clips were shared, with many thrilled to see the Sussex children enjoying such a wholesome moment.

Some viewers were particularly struck by how tall Lilibet appears to be.

One person wrote on X: “What a beautiful life they lead. Princess Lilibet is so tall, just like her grandmother, Princess Diana.”

Another added: “Princess Lilibet Diana will be tall as her father and grandmother Princess Diana.”

A third commented: “Aww such a sweet happy childhood. Cute stuff.”

Meanwhile, someone else noted: “Princess Lilibet walks like her mama.”

Meghan and Harry moved to the US in 2020 (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Harry and Meghan’s life in California

After stepping back as working royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States.

They now live in Montecito, California, with Archie and Lilibet, and typically keep their children’s faces out of the spotlight, only offering occasional glimpses via Meghan’s Instagram.

Harry has previously spoken warmly about their life across the pond.

Read more: Peter Phillips’ ‘gesture to Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of wedding’

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City in late 2024, he said: “I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live.”

He added: “I feel as though it’s the life that my mum [Princess Diana] wanted for me. To be able to do the things I’m able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK, it’s huge.

“That is a fantastic opportunity and I’m hugely grateful for that.”

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