I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles announces tragic death days before all stars series launch

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles has shared some heartbreaking news, just days before the second series of the hit spin-off launches.

Craig, 61, was supported by fans as he shared the news on Instagram earlier this week.

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Craig Charles shares sad news

Taking to Instagram this week, Craig sadly announced that his mother-in-law, Anna, has died.

Craig shared a snap of himself and Anna by the pool whilst on holiday for his 50.1k followers to see.

“My mother-in-law Anna Fleming passed away at 8:43 Sunday night,” he captioned the post.

“One of the most significant women in my entire life,” he continued in his emotional tribute.

“One of the kindest, wisest, and intelligent people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. RIP MUM,” he then added.

Craig was supported (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support to Craig

Craig’s fans and followers – as well as his I’m A Celebrity South Africa co-stars – flooded the comment section with support.

“Bless you. Sending so much love, Craig,” Ashley Roberts commented.

“So sorry, Craig [heart emoji] sending love to all your family xx,” Scarlett Moffatt said.

“Much love, dude,” Adam Thomas wrote. Craig’s son, Jack, also commented, writing: “Am sorry dad [heart emoji] thinking of you all.”

“So very sorry, Craig, may you remember the happier times to ease you through your sorrow. Strength and love to the family xx,” another follower said.

Craig opened up about his brother’s death (Credit: U / YouTube)

Craig’s heartbreak days before jungle debut

12 years ago, Craig made his jungle debut.

However, his time on the show lasted just four days, after the star learned that his brother, Dean, had passed away.

Dean died after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old.

Craig said an emotional goodbye to his campmates at the time. “I’m out of here, guys… my brother died yesterday. I’ve got to go sort things out,” he said.

“I just wanted to say goodbye. Look after yourselves.”

In an interview with The Sunday Express after his jungle exit, Craig admitted he’d missed texts from his brother that he’d “blanked”.

“I’d kind of blanked him because I had too much going on. There was all sorts of stuff I had to get sorted before I went into the jungle. So I thought, ‘You know what, I’ll leave it until I come out, then I’ll get in contact with him then,” he said.

“Our Dean died at 52, that’s no age. I’m sure he’s up there with a load of regrets of things he should have done… a bridge he should have mended. “I don’t want to die with regrets like that. I just want to live every day as if it’s my last because one day I’ll be right,” he then added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans make desperate plea to show bosses as new series is teased

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