Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews drops huge hint she’s ‘pregnant’ after whirlwind marriage

Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews has sparked rumours she is ‘pregnant’ after sharing a cryptic post on social media.

Lee, who is currently on honeymoon in Dubai with Katie, has posted a black and white drawing of a man kissing a pregnant woman’s stomach under a night sky online.

The businessman has captioned the picture: “Good things come to those who have waited.”

Lee, 41, also shared an emoji of a pregnant, dark-haired woman alongside it.

In his next Instagram Story, Lee has uploaded a picture of himself and Katie kissing in the Dubai sunshine, adding: “The most unexpected love comes when you’re least expecting it.”

Katie, 47, has not re-shared the pregnancy post. However, she has tagged him in to another story that states: “You are the best unplanned thing to happen in my life.”

ED! has contacted Katie and Lee’s reps for comment on his pregnancy post.

Is Katie Price pregnant?

Katie has reunited with Lee in the last week following their whirlwind wedding.

The former glamour model, who has five children, flew out to Dubai on the weekend to see her new husband again.

The couple had only known each other for a week when they got married in the United Arab Emirates, before Katie flew home to England for two weeks.

But they are now very much back together again.

Katie and Lee have spent the last five days soaking up the sunshine in Dubai and eating out together.

They were even briefly joined on their honeymoon by Katie’s best pal, Kerry Katona.

Kerry had been quite critical about Katie’s decision to marry Lee so quickly after meeting him. But within hours of being introduced, they were cosying up for poolside photo shoots together.

Katie’s fertility struggles

Lee’s comment that “good things come to those who have waited” comes after Katie’s public fertility journey.

Katie had been hoping to have a baby with her ex fiancé, Carl Woods, but struggled to conceive naturally.

The couple even filmed a Channel 4 documentary series together called Katie Price: Making Babies.

In the show, Katie was seen having fertility treatment in an attempt to fall pregnant. Unfortunately, it was not successful.

Katie Price’s five children and who their dads are Katie Price has five children from previous relationships. They are: Katie’s firstborn child is Harvey. She gave birth to him in May 2002 following a brief romance with former footballer Dwight Yorke. Harvey has complex needs and multiple disabilities. Dwight has had no involvement in Harvey’s life.

Katie shares two children with her ex-husband, Peter Andre. Junior was born in June 2005. Princess followed two years later in June 2007.

Katie also has two kids with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler. Son Jett arrived in August 2013. Katie gave birth to his little sister Bunny in August 2014.

The following year, Katie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with her boyfriend, JJ Slater.

Last May, Katie told The Sun: “I want more kids but I realise my journey won’t be that easy.

“It won’t be conventional. But I’m not giving up. I’m staying positive. And that’s all you can do.”

