Some U-turn! Kerry Katona crashes Katie Price’s honeymoon after branding her ‘bonkers’ in wake of shock marriage

Kerry Katona has pulled a massive U-turn by gatecrashing Katie Price’s honeymoon with Lee Andrews.

The former Atomic Kitten star had branded Katie’s whirlwind wedding “bonkers” after she tied the knot with Lee two weeks ago.

Sharing her true feelings on her pal’s extremely quick fourth wedding, Kerry threw shade on Katie for marrying someone she barely knew.

But in a dramatic turnaround, Kerry has suddenly changed her viewpoint.

Kerry Katona has joined Katie Price and Lee Andrews on their honeymoon in Dubai (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

Hot on Katie’s heels, she has now jetted out to Dubai to meet the newlyweds on their honeymoon.

With her own partner, personal trainer Paolo Margaglione, in tow, Kerry has landed in the United Arab Emirates and immediately slipped into her bikini.

Racing to the pool, she has joined Katie and her new hubby Lee for an impromptu photo shoot.

Kerry Katona gatecrashes Katie Price’s honeymoon

Katie had not seen her new husband Lee since their wedding two weeks ago.

After tying the knot in Dubai, she immediately flew home to England to be with her children. Lee, meanwhile, remained in the UAE.

On Sunday night, a new vlog dropped on Katie’s YouTube account and it saw her packing for their honeymoon reunion.

Katie has since arrived in Dubai and cuddled up to Lee for a series of photos.

But within hours, they were joined by Kerry and Paolo.

The foursome have been pictured in their swimwear by the pool. Katie and Kerry have also draped themselves over Lee after booting Paolo out of shot.

And giving her approval, Kerry has also posed for a single snap with her pal’s new husband.

Strangely, Kerry had not mentioned the newlyweds when flying abroad.

She’d shared videos of herself and Paolo on Instagram during a first class flight, insisting they were off for a “Valentine’s break”.

Yet it appears that wasn’t really the case.

Kerry brands Katie’s wedding ‘bonkers’

Kerry has been friends with Katie for years and didn’t hold back when news of her fourth wedding broke.

News of the nuptials came just 11 days after Katie had confirmed her split with JJ Slater.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry couldn’t help but mention her friend’s wild antics.

Kerry said: “As Katie’s friend I absolutely love and support her no matter what she does – but she’s absolutely bonkers.

“Kate just wants to be loved. But, for me personally, I wouldn’t have got married. When I do get proposed to I want to make sure it’s forever.”

Kerry previously branded Katie’s wedding to Lee as ‘bonkers’ (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

Kerry’s comments were by no means the only critical comments on Katie’s wedding.

Fans have been quick to warn her off Lee amid claims he is a ‘Walter Mitty’ character, who has been accused of doctoring his photos with AI. These include suspicious snaps of himself with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Her family are also worried, according to reports.

But Katie has remained defiant.

Last night, in her vlog, she hit back and insisted she “isn’t stupid”.

Katie ranted: “I’m fully aware like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I’m a grown [bleep] woman.

“I’m 48 this year. I’m not a young kid. I’ve learned a lot in the past few years through therapy and learning to love myself. So I’m not stupid, I know what I’m doing and if I’m happy that’s all that matters.”

