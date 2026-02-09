Katie Price finally pictured with husband Lee Andrews in Dubai hours after she warns ‘I know what I’m doing’

Katie Price has finally reunited with her new husband Lee Andrews two weeks after their whirlwind wedding.

The couple have been pictured together in Dubai after Katie flew there to be with him this weekend.

Confirming their reunion, Lee has shared a snap of himself and his wife sitting under a pagoda by a swimming pool.

Katie is wearing a bright orange bikini in the photo, while Lee is topless and sporting a beige baseball cap.

Katie Price has packed her bags and reunited with Lee Andrew in Dubai (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Lee has posted the picture to his Instagram Stories, alongside another snap where they are both brandishing their new tattoos.

To show their dedication to each other, Katie and Lee have had each other’s names inked on the back of their hands.

He has also uploaded a photo of their breakfast table, with bowls of fresh fruit and pastries.

Katie Price defends marriage to Lee Andrews

The new pictures of Katie and Lee together will be a relief to fans, who have been baffled as to when they will see each other again.

The couple tied the knot in Dubai more than a fortnight ago but have been apart since then.

Before jetting off, Katie hit out at critics who are concerned she’s made a big mistake by marrying Lee – her fourth husband – so quickly.

There has been claims that Lee is a “Walter Mitty” businessman, who has been accused of doctoring his photos with AI. These include suspicious snaps of himself with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Insiders have also claimed Katie’s family are “deeply concerned” about her marriage.

But in a stark warning, the mum-of-five, 47, insists she ‘knows what she’s doing’.

Lee has shared snaps of himself and Katie in Dubai (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

Defiant Katie has made her feelings clear in a new YouTube video, which dropped as she left the UK and headed to Dubai.

In the vlog, the former glamour model warns she is a “grown woman” and is “not stupid”.

“I bet everyone’s thinking what’s going on in the Katie Price world,” Katie begins. “Well, you guys tell me because I’m reading it as it unfolds, just like you guys.

“I’m fully aware like everyone else, I see stuff, I get sent stuff. What I want everyone to know is, I’m a grown [bleep] woman.

“I’m 48 this year. I’m not a young kid. I’ve learned a lot in the past few years through therapy and learning to love myself. So I’m not stupid, I know what I’m doing and if I’m happy that’s all that matters.”

Katie was packing in her video for her trip to Dubai. She then confirmed she is only going to the United Arab Emirates for two days. It’s unclear where she is going from there.

