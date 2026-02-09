Fred Sirieix’s wife Fruitcake in tears as she gives tragic health update: ‘I don’t recognise myself’

Fred Sirieix is swapping his usual role on First Dates this week as he heads into the restaurant as a diner with wife Fruitcake, thanks to a special Valentine’s Day episode.

The French maître-d is given the night off from playing matchmaker so he can sit down for a proper meal with his lady.

The couple will be dining alongside a group of hopeful singles, all looking for romance on one of the biggest nights of the year.

Fred Sirieix’s wife Fruitcake has shared an update on her health (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking ahead of the episode, Fred said: “I love playing Cupid in the First Dates restaurant. It’s electric.”

This time, though, Cupid is turning his attention a little closer to home.

And it’s an emotional one.

First Dates: Be My Valentine – Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake

Fred has shared a preview of First Dates: Be My Valentine, showing him enjoying a date night with Fruitcake inside the restaurant.

Last year, Fruitcake, a nickname given to her by Fred, became seriously unwell at home and was rushed to hospital.

She was later diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

While the condition is usually temporary, Fruitcake explains over dinner that her recovery has taken longer than expected.

In a preview clip from the Valentine’s special, she tells Fred: “You supported me when I was ill last year, and how grateful I was to you for looking after me. It was a horrible time.”

Fred replies: “A mad time that was.”

Fruitcake, whose real name has never been made public, continues: “To be diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and not even knowing what Bell’s palsy was…”

Fred adds: “When you called the ambulance, they thought you were having a stroke. And when the ambulance arrived, that’s what they believed you were suffering from.”

‘I wasn’t confident going outside’

Fruitcake then opens up about how the illness affected her confidence and daily life.

“Yeah, and you know, to not even be able to recognise myself when I look in the mirror,” she says. “And in some ways, being a bit of a recluse. Because I wasn’t confident with going outside.”

Fred reassures his wife, telling her she has “done very well”.

But Fruitcake admits: “The fact is, I’m still not quite over the hill yet. Even though everyone says, ‘Oh I can’t see it’. I still sometimes suffer with a bit of pain and stuff…”

Reaching across the table, Fred tells her: “But we’ve got your back, man. We’ve got your back.”

Clearly emotional and with tears welling up, Fruitcake replies: “Oh, don’t make me cry. But thank you.”

Gogglebox’s Daniel Lustig-Webb is hoping to find love in First Dates: Be My Valentine (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When is First Dates: Be My Valentine on?

First Dates: Be My Valentine airs just ahead of Valentine’s Day this week.

The special episode will be shown on Wednesday February 11, 2026 on Channel 4, starting at 10pm. It runs for 65 minutes and finishes at 11.05pm.

Alongside Fred and Fruitcake, viewers will spot another familiar face in the restaurant. Former Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig Webb is also taking part.

Daniel is hoping to find love following his split from husband Stephen, with the pair announcing their separation in April 2024.

The pair left Gogglebox amid their split and Stephen has since appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will meet call handler Andrea, who is paired with Girls Aloud fan Patrick. Dentist and part time rapper Phil is matched with medical sales manager Jessica.

