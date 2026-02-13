Love Is Blind bosses hit with complaints over ‘insecure’ Emma Betsinger’s appearance on the show

Love Is Blind fans have voiced serious concerns about Emma Betsinger following her emotional debut on the latest Netflix series.

Emma is one of 36 singles taking part in the new season, hoping the experiment will lead her to a husband.

But after the first six episodes dropped, some viewers questioned whether she is truly ready for such an intense journey.

Love Is Blind fans have shared concerns over ‘insecure’ Emma Betsinger (Credit: Netflix)

The 28-year-old retail merchandiser wasted no time opening up to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey about her insecurities.

She explained she was born in China and adopted by a white family as a young child.

Emma also addressed her arm disfigurement and admitted it has often felt like an “elephant in the room” when dating.

Inside the pods, she became emotional while discussing her fears about having children and difficult past experiences with men.

Now, viewers have taken to social media to share their worries about Emma being in the spotlight.

Love Is Blind fan concern for Emma Betsinger

Writing on Reddit, one viewer claimed: “It’s like the producers sought out someone with a traumatic experience and physical limitation to test if love is truly blind.”

Another wrote: “Emma needs to be in therapy and not trying to find a husband. It’s clear she has a lot of unresolved trauma relating to her being adopted and health issues that she hasn’t dealt with yet.”

A third added: “I really like Emma but I just don’t think she was ready for something like Love Is Blind.”

One more commented: “She has a lot of work to do on self love and self worth. She seems insecure and unable to receive good love. That’s fine but not so great when marriage is tomorrow.”

Another simply said: “She needs a therapist not a husband.”

ED! has contacted Netflix for comment.

Season 10 of Love Is Blind launched on Tuesday, with the first six episodes now available to stream. The remaining six instalments arrive next week.

Before entering the pods, Emma spoke candidly about her background. “I’m adopted into a white family from China,” she explained.

She also revealed: “I had over 10 surgeries to get rid of a birthmark that would have caused melanoma.”

Emma has broken down in tears multiple times on the show (Credit: Netflix)

‘I have birthmarks all over my body’

Speaking to Steven, 31, in the pods, Emma explained why the show appealed to her. “I wanted to go on this show because I really like the idea of the physical being removed from it,” she said.

“When I was born, I was actually born with a birthmark covering my whole arm.

“It had a high chance of melanoma so I had about 10 surgeries before the age of seven to remove my birthmarks.

“The biggest one was on my arm, but I have birthmarks all over my body that I have to get checked every year.

“This was something I struggled with growing up. It just felt like an elephant in the room.

“It’s not hindering my abilities to do anything. But I do think it’s impacted the way people see me on dates and the way I’m perceived.”

Emma also shared concerns about having children, explaining that she does not know the medical history of her birth family.

As the series continues, viewers will see whether Emma can move past her insecurities and find lasting love in the experiment.

