‘Heartbroken’ Katie Price reveals she’s had a miscarriage: ‘It’s been an incredibly hard past few weeks’

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model revealed she recently had a miscarriage after expressing her desire for wanting a sixth child.

The TV star, who will be 47 in May, is currently in a relationship with former MAFS contestant JJ Slater and was preparing to start a family with the 31-year-old.

Katie and boyfriend JJ were expecting a child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares sad news

As reported by The Sun, Katie fell pregnant over the Christmas period. However, a recent scan from earlier this month revealed she had lost the baby.

An inside source told the newspaper: “Kate and JJ are heartbroken – it’s been an incredibly hard past few weeks, with emotions ranging from utter joy to complete devastation.”

Following the sad news, Katie has teamed up with Tommy’s, a charity who are recognised as the UK’s leading pregnancy and miscarriage organisation. By working alongside the charity, Katie hopes to raise awareness for mums who are grieving their losses.

She previously had three miscarriages as well as an ectopic pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Katie detailed how she found out about the miscarriage.

“We went to a clinic for blood tests and a scan and the scan showed where the baby was, but that it wasn’t alive any more,” she said. “It’s been devastating.”

She continued: “Did I cry or not? I don’t really know, but I was just really sad because we went from joy and relief that I could get pregnant naturally, to confusion, heartbreak and sadness.”

Last year, Katie and JJ were told she was “perimenopausal” and that there was only a 1 percent chance she could get pregnant naturally. For that reason, she admitted she and JJ “weren’t even trying” for a baby.

Katie Price news: former glamour model reveals she wasn’t trying for a baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t have the fight left in me’

In 2023, Katie and her ex, Carl Woods, created a Channel 4 docuseries where the pair documented their IVF journey.

During the series, they split, with Carl expressing: “It was the hardest decision of my life to make, like to tap out on it. She will just think that I’m out of order. ‘He’s left me when we were having a child’.

“It’s not about that at all. What it is about, it is about having a stability in my life. Kids need a stable home, and there’s no sign of it changing. I don’t have the fight left in me. I’ve fought for three years.”

