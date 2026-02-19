‘I hope you come to your senses’: Sophie Price in cryptic message following sister Katie’s pregnancy announcement

Katie Price’s sister Sophie has issued a cryptic message following the star’s shock pregnancy announcement.

The former glamour model, 47, told fans yesterday that she is ‘having Lee Andrews’ child’ following their whirlwind marriage.

Katie, who already has five children, only met Lee for the first time last month.

The couple married in Dubai days later and have now shared their baby news with fans on social media.

Katie Price’s sister Sophie has issued a cryptic message following her pregnancy bombshell (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

In a message aimed at Lee’s ex, Alana Percival, Katie said yesterday: “At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

But Katie’s sister Sophie has now raised eyebrows with her own rather telling message about ‘family dilemmas’.

Katie Price’s sister Sophie ‘reacts’ to pregnancy news

Sophie took to Instagram following Katie’s bombshell baby announcement.

She shared a clip from a talk by Canadian physician and author, Dr Gabor Maté, about family struggles.

Dr Maté explains two options for dealing with issues that arise with a relative.

One of those, he says, is to tell them that “[I] hope you come to your senses at some point”.

Dr Maté says in the video, which Sophie has posted to her Stories: “So there’s two major things I say to families.

“One is: you have a decision to make. There’s two rational choices and one irrational one.

“The rational choices: number one, what you’re doing causes me so much pain and so much stress I can’t be with it.

“I love you very much but this is too hard one me and I’m not willing to expend my energies trying to self care for all the stress that’s been caused from you by your behaviour so I can’t be with you. That’s a perfectly rational choice.”

Sophie posted Dr Mate’s speech on family dilemmas as Katie showed off her bare tummy (Credit: TikTok/ YouTube/ Katie Price)

Giving the second choice he explains: “Or you can say: I love you very much and I understand that what you are doing, whatever it is, comes out of your pain.

“This is the only way so far you’ve found to deal with your pain so I’m not going to judge you, I’m not going to control you.

“I’m not going to try and change you. I just hope you come to your senses at some point. But I’ll be with you and I’ll be supporting you.”

When contacted by ED!, Sophie’s rep said she had “no comment” to make.

Katie Price shows off bare tummy

Katie has today shown a glimpse of her bronzed stomach following her apparent pregnancy confirmation.

She has been captured on camera by Lee while eating breakfast in Dubai.

Katie is wearing a cropped white T-shirt in the clip, which she has teamed with coral pink jogging bottoms and a matching tracksuit top tied around her waist.

The star is picking up some pastries in the footage and Lee has now shared it with his followers online.

It comes hours after the couple were hit with a scathing comeback from Lee’s ex-girlfriend, Alana.

Alana hit back after Katie called her an “irrelevant troll” while telling her she is ‘having Lee’s child’.

Read more: ‘Her heart gave in’: Scott Thomas announces heartbreaking news that his ‘baby’ has died

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page