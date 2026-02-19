Katie Price and new husband Lee Andrews hit with scathing comeback from his ex after shock pregnancy announcement

Katie Price and her new husband Lee Andrews have been hit with a scathing comeback from his ex after announcing their pregnancy news.

The newly-married couple shocked fans yesterday by revealing Katie is ‘having his child’.

Katie seemingly confirmed she is pregnant in a fiery message aimed at Lee’s ex, Alana Percival.

The former glamour model, who has five children already, branded Alana an “irrelevant troll” and warned her she will “never have Lee again”.

Katie Price’s love rival Alana Percival has hit back after she revealed she’s pregnant (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

She added: “At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

Katie Price and new husband Lee Andrews: Ex hits back

Alana has now broken her silence following Katie and Lee’s shock baby announcement.

She has taken to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of a female’s manicured hand giving the finger.

Alana captioned the picture: “Imagine spending your honeymoon with me on your mind.”

Alongside an emoji of a heart wrapped in a bandage, she added: “Get better soon.”

Alana’s Stories post was accompanied by the song Bad Girls by M.I.A. The hip hop track symbolises ‘female empowerment, independence and rebellion’.

Katie and Lee, who have been married for less than a month, are yet to respond to Alana’s blunt message.

Instead, Katie has posted a video of herself in a car and confirmed she’s still in Dubai with her new husband.

Lee, meanwhile, has bizarrely shared his social media analytics with his fans, saying: “Thank you all for 75million views daily.”

Katie Price confirms she’s pregnant

Katie’s pregnancy announcement came just a week after Lee had hinted they were expecting a baby.

Last week, he posted a back and white illustration of a man kissing a woman’s pregnant stomach.

The businessman captioned the shot: “Good things come to those who have waited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana (@larnaapercival)

Last year, Katie shared her IVF journey with fans in a documentary for Channel 4. She had been trying to conceive a baby with her ex, Carl Woods, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, however, Katie appeared to confirm she is now expecting a baby with Lee.

The couple only met each other for the first time last month and were married in Dubai a week later.

In an angry Instagram message to Alana, Katie ranted: “Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again.

“Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl.

‘I’m having his child’

“I know the truth and you’re now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that’s left.

“I know all about you and who you are.

Katie is still in Dubai with Lee (Credit: Instagram)

“At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

In a final dig, she finished her message with: “I’ll enjoy the ride and big [bleep] energy now, I’m in the saddle.

“He’s the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you.

“Now disappear back under that bridge you irrelevant little troll.”

ED! contacted Katie’s rep for comment but they did not respond.

Katie’s grown-up children, Junior and Princess, are yet to comment publicly on the news their mum is having another baby.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s two kids Megan and Jack ‘shunned’ his Netflix documentary and here’s why

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page