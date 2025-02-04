Katie Price’s ex Carl Woods gets tattoo of model turned into the devil with horns, 666 and weeping eyes

The former flame of Katie Price, Carl Woods, has drastically updated his tattoo of The Pricey.

It’s fair to say that the pair had a rather rocky relationship. Reality star Katie and car dealer Carl got together in 2020, and were on-and-off until 2023.

Proving his love for the former glamour model, during their romance, Carl got a portrait tattoo of Katie. But now, Carl has totally transformed his body art…

Katie’s ex has altered his tattoo of her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carl Woods updates tattoo of Katie Price

Katie and Carl decided to get each other’s profiles tattooed on their forearms just four months after dating in October 2020. They ended up splitting for the final time in late 2023.

And this week, Carl headed to All Sacred Tattoo Parlour and dramatically altered his tattoo of Katie.

Revamping the tatt, he has added horns to Katie’s head, as well as the number 666 and a spiderweb.

‘There’s not a more appropriate tattoo’

What’s more, Carl included black streaks – that appear to be tears – flowing down the model’s face from her eyes.

A source told The Sun: “Carl feels there’s not a more appropriate tattoo. She’s the Devil reincarnated as far as he’s concerned.

“He’s delighted with the way it’s turned out and, in his eyes, couldn’t have picked a better studio to get it done.”

Carl and Katie split in 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Carl’s updated tattoo comes weeks after his split from Katie was caught on camera for their new IVF documentary, Katie Price: Making Babies.

Katie – who has since moved on with JJ Slater – and Carl had been together for three years before their split at the end of 2023. At the time they were looking at IVF as an option to have a baby together.

The sudden end of their relationship was acknowledged on the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies, which aired in January.

During the instalment, Carl admitted that “sometimes loving somebody is just not enough”.

Katie responded: “We’ve gone through all this IVF, we’ve had a failed IVF, and then he can just drop me like that. [clicks] Just drop me like that. Don’t care about my feelings.”

