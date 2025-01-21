A new documentary that follows Katie Price on her IVF journey aired on Channel 4 last night (January 20), and was quickly slammed as “inappropriate” by viewers.

Making Babies navigates the glamour model’s IVF journey with her then-boyfriend Carl Woods. The couple reportedly tried to fall pregnant for three years to no avail.

And, in the new documentary, the mum of five revealed she was left “gutted” upon learning that she can’t expand her brood naturally.

However, the show left a bitter taste in viewers’ mouths, with many sharing that they believe it’s an “insult” to couples struggling to have a baby.

Katie hasn’t given up on her hopes of having another child (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s new documentary details her IVF journey

Viewers of Making Babies were left furious with Channel 4 for commissioning a documentary that follows Katie‘s IVF treatment when she already has five children.

The I’m A Celebrity star has a son Harvey, 22, with Dwight York, son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess,17, with her ex-husband Peter Andre and another son, Jett, 10, and daughter Bunny, nine, with her second former husband Kieran Hayler.

Furthermore, the documentary was filmed in 2023 when Katie was with her ex-boyfriend Carl. So, some have argued that it’s irrelevant in 2025. The couple called time on their relationship at the end of 2023.

Despite all the efforts to have a sixth child, during the show, Katie was told by experts that she was showing signs of menopause. They said the 46 year old only “had a couple of awake eggs”.

Although Carl was by her side during the fertility treatment, they broke up in the middle of filming. The TV star confessed on camera that she knew “deep down” as he wasn’t “the one”.

Making Babies saw Katie have two of her eggs retrieved. However, as fans will know, the IVF treatment turned out to be unsuccessful in the end. The Channel 4 documentary came after Katie recently pranked her fans saying she’s had a new baby.

Katie and Carl split mid-filming of the IVF documentary (Credit: Splash News)

Viewers slam Channel 4

A significant number of viewers expressed their disappointment in the Channel 4 documentary saying it’s “disrespectful” to those who are struggling to have babies.

One X user who had her baby after multiple rounds of IVF said: “Watching Katie Price Making Babies – absolutely disgusted! All about me! No respect for those who have been on the IVF rollercoaster. I treasure my precious miracle who took six transfers. She makes a mockery of the IVF process. Shame on Channel 4 for giving her a platform.”

Shame on Channel 4 for giving her a platform.

Another enraged viewer said: “Crikey caught a bit of the Katie Price documentary. I’m angry on behalf of people who want and deserve IVF treatment.”

A third one wrote: “Channel 4, [bleep] me, this is a new low for TV. Too much to even tweet about what annoys me. Katie Price is such a [bleep].”

Adding to the above tweet, another shared: “Channel 4 what a disgrace. Running around filming Katie Price for a documentary. Five kids by different men. And selfishly wanting another by IVF. While young married couples struggle to have children. Hang your heads in shame.”

Fans send love to Katie

Meanwhile, Katie’s fans took to the comments of her latest YouTube video to send her love.

One fan said: “Absolutely here for all things Katie Price this year hope she brings more documentaries out – love it!”

Another added: “Hope everything goes smoothly in your future Katie very best of luck.”

Wishing the TV star luck, one said: “Sending love and a happy new year too! You go girl make it happen! Great vibes and love from Cheshire.”

Read more: Katie Price hits back in furious rant after being accused of disabled badge misuse

So, will you watch Katie’s new documentary? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.