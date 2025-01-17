Katie Price took her fans by surprise last night (January 16) by introducing her “new baby” on camera – but there’s more to her “big announcement”.

The former glamour model, already a mother of five, has previously expressed her desire to expand her brood. So, when she posted her new vlog holding a newborn, fans couldn’t help but wonder if she’s had another child.

Katie has expressed her desire to have more children (Credit: Katie Price/YouTube)

Katie Price says she has a ‘new baby’

The reality star made a “big announcement” on her YouTube channel. She was seen holding a baby while saying on camera: “I love babies. I’ve got three newborns. This is my new baby.” Seated beside her was her sister Sophie Price.

However, soon the I’m A Celebrity star clarified that she was only joking. “Well, you lot wish,” she said.

As the video progresses, Katie reveals the baby to be her niece, Olive – Sophie’s second child with her husband Harry Brooks.

The 46-year-old TV star is taking care of Olive while her mum is busy with work. Katie says: “She’s spending time with her auntie. Loving life. Giving Soph a break whilst she works. Soph’s driven here and I’ve been lying on the bed, doing Zoom calls and I’m being an auntie.”

Sophie chimes in to say they should do this “every week”.

Katie discussed baby names with her daughter Princess (Credit: Katie Price/Instagram)

She wants to have more kids

Fans were almost convinced Katie had a sixth child thanks to her Instagram Story with her daughter Princess.

In the short clip captioned “Katie Price Making Babies,” the former model is heard saying: “Whatever it is, I’ll even call it Frog.” As fans of Katie will know, eldest son Harvey is a huge fan of frogs.

Princess responds to potential baby names by saying: “Frog? No, no no!”, to which Katie says: “Or Miracle.”

“You couldn’t make it up,” one declared. “Seriously, she’s already got 5 kids by 3 different fathers. Does she need more?” said another.

However, she appears to have been teasing her forthcoming show on Channel 4. The clip says that it airs on January 20 and 21 at 10pm.

‘I do want more kids’

Talking about having more children, the reality star previously shared on the NetMums podcast: “I still want more. I’m at that stage and I do want more kids. I want more. And I don’t want to be told by a doctor or something that I can’t have more. I know I’m not done. If I could have two more kids I would.

“So I’m at that stage and I do want more kids. I didn’t realise until I did the IVF that when you’re born, you’re born with a set of eggs, and every period you have, you know, you get rid of eggs. So mine are quite old now.”

The TV star is mother to Harvey, 22, Junior,19, Princess, 17, Jett, 11 and Bunny, 10.

