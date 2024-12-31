Katie Price hits back in furious rant after being accused of disabled badge misuse

Katie Price has responded to accusations that she allegedly “misused” her son Harvey’s disabled badge.

On Sunday (December 29), Katie was photographed outside Northwich Memorial Court, accompanied by her boyfriend JJ Slater.

However, her son Harvey wasn’t seen nearby where she parked her Nissan. The former glamour model reportedly positioned her car on the “pavement and blocked it.”

Amid uproar over her allegedly “taking advantage” of her son’s badge and facing a £1,000 fine, a livid Katie has offered an explanation.

Katie shares Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke (Credit: Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s car displayed son’s disabled badge

The pictures of Katie’s car shared by The Sun display Harvey’s disabled badge through the windscreen. They also show the time of their arrival – 2:30pm.

The report claims Katie wasn’t accompanied by Harvey at the destination. Consequently, this makes the use of his badge “illegal”.

As per the UK government’s rule, misuse of the badge is defined as: “People other than the badge holder taking advantage of the parking concessions provided under the scheme.”

It could lead to the confiscation of the badge. It could also lead to a £1,000 fine. Furthermore, vehicles displaying the badge shouldn’t park “where it would endanger, inconvenience or obstruct pedestrians or other road users.”

Although Harvey wasn’t seen with his mother on Sunday, he recently joined her onstage in the Cinderella panto, where she is starring as a wicked stepsister.

Katie is starring in Cinderella panto (Credit: Shutterstock)

Katie hits back at accusations

However, a day after fingers were pointed at Katie for allegedly misusing the accessibility options given to her son, she hit back with a detailed explanation.

Her 22-year-old son has a rare genetic condition called Prader-willi syndrome, autism and partial blindness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The 42-year-old star took to her Instagram story today (December 31) and said: “Just for the record, there’s paparazzi outside the theatre every morning trying to get pictures and because I’ve got Harvey with me, yes, he has disabled badges. And we drop him off around the corner then drive by the back door so he can get privacy for him and us going in and out.”

She continued, “Because the paps aren’t getting their shots, they’ve gone to the papers to say we’re using the car with disabled badges. But yeah course, because we’re with Harvey and Harvey’s up here.”

Katie ended her furious rant telling people should “get over yourselves.”

Read more: Katie Price branded a ‘tattooed monster’ by I’m A Celebrity co-star Kim Woodburn

So, what do you think of Kate’s response? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.