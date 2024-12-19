Katie Price has been blasted by her I’m A Celebrity co-star Kim Woodburn for her tattoos and for going under the knife one too many times.

The outspoken 82 year old expressed her concerns about the glamour model’s need to tweak her appearance, declaring: “Katie, what have you done to yourself?”

Katie and Kim appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2004 and the former’s appearance has drastically changed in the last decade. The How Clean is Your House? star is less than impressed with her model friend’s new look.

Katie Price has had multiple cosmetic surgeries and many tattoos (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price criticised for her tattoos and surgery

The TV star is famous for her many plastic surgeries – and she doesn’t shy away from talking about everything she’s had done.

Stop, you were a pretty little thing.

Speaking to The Sun, cruel Kim blasted: “Katie, you look monstrous, you have ruined your looks, you look like a monster, Katie. Stop, you were a pretty little thing, [now] you’re like a big tattooed monster.

“I wish I could wave a wand and get that pretty face back, she’s only young, in her forties. Now she’s a young woman, and she’s destroyed herself.”

Kim and Katie were campmates on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

‘Do you blame her?’

Kim also discussed Katie’s finances and the alleged fee she earned for her I’m A Celebrity stint.

The TV star claimed: “She went in with me for 10 days, but she was as famous as she is now, and she was making loads of money. She was only asked to go in for a number of days and she was probably offered four times what I was getting. Do you blame her?”

Kim’s remarks about Katie come after the latter was declared bankrupt for the second time earlier this year.

The TV star’s look has changed drastically over the years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Inside model’s tweaked look

Katie had her sixth facelift in August in Turkey. The procedure is rumoured to have cost her £10,000.

Prior to her latest cosmetic surgery, the reality star is said to have shed thousands of pounds to change her look. From lip fillers to boob jobs (17 times!), she’s certainly had a lot of cosmetic procedures.

The model had her first facelift in London in 2017 and reportedly spent a staggering £5,000 on it. A decade before that, she is believed to have spent £6,000 on a nose job.

She’s openly admitted to getting Botox injections regularly. She admitted: “I get my forehead and around my eyes Botoxed every six months and I love it.

“You can’t beat it,” she then added.

In addition to the above, the former Loose Women star has permanent lip liner and brows inked on her face. At the beginning of the year, she even got a Brazilian butt lift to enhance her bottom.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

